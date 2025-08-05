Should Independence Day be counted from August 15, 1947—the very day freedom was achieved—or from August 15, 1948, the first anniversary of that liberation?

As India gears up for Independence Day 2025, a question resurfaces - is this India’s 78th or 79th Independence Day? The debate hinges on a subtle yet significant distinction: Should Independence Day be counted from August 15, 1947—the very day freedom was achieved—or from August 15, 1948, the first anniversary of that liberation?

August 15 marks the nation’s hard-won liberation from British colonial rule in 1947 - borne out of decades of relentless struggle, sacrifice, and unity between valiant freedom fighters and the common citizen.

Each year, this historic day is observed with grandeur and patriotic fervour. The Prime Minister ascends the iconic ramparts of the Red Fort, unfurls the national flag, and addresses the nation with a speech that reflects upon India's journey, aspirations, and future. Across the country, cultural programs, commemorative events, and seminars honour the heroes who laid down their lives for India’s sovereignty.

If one counts from the day India broke free from colonial shackles, 2024 marks the 79th anniversary of independence. However, if we consider the first anniversary as the starting point, this would be the 78th Independence Day.

To clear the confusion, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), via a letter circulated by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has provided official clarity. India will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2024.

"As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today extended an invitation to all citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15," the letter stated.

