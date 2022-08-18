Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Is BJP so insecure...': Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non-locals in J&K

    The Centre has made it possible for non-citizens to register as voters and vote in Jammu & Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah criticised the action, saying it will only assist the BJP "import bogus votes" to support the saffron party.

    Is BJP so insecure Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non locals in JK gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    In a significant decision,  Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar has declared that non-citizens, including workers, students, and labourers from outside who habitually reside in Jammu and Kashmir, are now eligible to register as voters and participate in the J&K elections.

    He said that outsiders could register as voters without having to meet the residence criterion. Additionally, he stated that members of the military forces from other states stationed at peace posts in J&K might add their names to the voter list. According to a national daily, the booth-level officers, electoral registration officers (EROs), and (AEROs) have been appointed for the purpose.

    The move, however, did not go down well with the leaders in the Union territory, who accused the BJP-ruled centre of trying to “influence election results by allowing non-locals to vote".

    Slamming the move, People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "GOIs decision to defer polls in J&K preceded by egregious gerrymandering tilting the balance in BJPs favour & now allowing non locals to vote is obviously to influence election results. Real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals."


    Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister and head of the National Conference, questioned whether the BJP was uneasy about the backing of Jammu and Kashmir's true voters ". 

    "Is the BJP so unsure of the backing of J&K's legitimate voters that it needs to bring in transient people to win seats? When the people of J&K have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote, none of these things will aid the BJP," he tweeted.

    Additionally, Hirdesh Kumar Singh stated that young people who turn 18 by or before October 1 are entitled to register as voters. Although the process of adding additional voters is ongoing, and anyone is welcome to contact them locally or online, the ongoing special summary revision has a deadline for claims and objections of October 25.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
