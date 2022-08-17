Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    I request...: jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter in her I-day speech

    Siddique Kappan, a Malayalam news portal reporter, has been imprisoned in Uttar Pradesh since October 5, 2020. He was stopped on his way to report an alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman.
     

    I request...: jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter in her I-day speech - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    Mehnaz Kappan, the nine-year-old daughter of an imprisoned Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, delivered a speech on Independence Day. In her speech, she said that her father was being left to 'languish in jail by being denied the basic civil rights available to all Indian citizens.' Her father has been in prison for over 600 days.

    Mehnaz, the youngest of Siddique's three children, stated that as the country celebrates its 76th year of independence, the "freedom of ordinary citizens" should not be restricted. "Every Indian has the right to resist or oppose those who ask them to leave; they have the right to choose what to say, eat, or practise," she said in her speech. She added all of this was possible due to the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, and countless others.

    "In memory of all those freedom fighters," she said, "my request is not to take away the freedom and rights of ordinary citizens."

    The school leader of GLP School in Malappuram, Mehnaz, began her speech with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and stated that 'we should never surrender the dignity of our country, which was resurrected on August 15'.

    "Even the shadow of unrest should be extinguished. We all should live as one and try to take India to the top." She stated that we should imagine a better tomorrow, free of differences and conflicts.

    Siddique, a Malayalam news portal reporter, has been imprisoned in Uttar Pradesh since October 5, 2020. He was arrested while on his way to report the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman. Police claimed he was associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and attempted to disrupt the law and order situation in Hathras.

    The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench recently denied Siddique's bail application. A Mathura court had previously denied his bail application. Siddique and others have been charged with sedition, among others, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    Also Read: SC orders UP government to shift Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to Delhi for COVID treatment

    Also Read: Supreme Court directs UP government to produce medical records of journalist Siddique Kappan tomorrow
     

    Also Read: SC grants five-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan to meet his ailing mother in Kerala
     

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies AJR

    No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies

    Ahead of Gujarat elections 2022, Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Make India No 1' mission: All you need to know AJR

    Ahead of Gujarat elections 2022, Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Make India No 1' mission: All you need to know

    Indian Railways new ticket rule IRCTC asks passengers to pay full amount for kids below 5 years gcw

    Indian Railways new ticket rule: IRCTC asks passengers to pay full amount for kids below 5 years

    BJP s highest decision making body changed Nitin Gadkari out Know list here gcw

    BJP's highest decision-making body changed, Nitin Gadkari out; Know list here

    Rohingya refugees in Delhi will get flats, 'round-the-clock' security: Union Minister AJR

    Rohingya refugees in Delhi will get flats, 'round-the-clock' security: Union Minister

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's whopping fee Rs 1000 crore to controversial contestants and more RBA

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's whopping fee Rs 1000 crore to controversial contestants and more

    Transgender model 10 becomes youngest to walk New York Fashion Week runway gcw

    Transgender model, 10, becomes youngest to walk New York Fashion Week runway

    Is it time for Cristiano Ronaldo to stand up now and speak? Gary Neville comments-ayh

    Is it time for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'stand up now and speak'?

    No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies AJR

    No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022 5 easy prasad recipes to try at home for Lord Krishna s bhog gcw

    Janmashtami 2022: 5 easy prasad recipes to try at home for Lord Krishna's 'bhog'

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon