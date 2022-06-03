Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is affordability a reason why Indians cannot maintain a healthy diet?

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    At least 71% of Indians cannot afford a nutritious food, and 1.7 million people die each year as a result of illnesses caused by inadequate diet, according to a survey produced by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down to Earth magazine. According to the study 'State of India's Environment 2022: In Figures,' disorders attributed to dietary risk factors include respiratory ailments, diabetes, cancer, strokes, and coronary heart disease.

    Diets low in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and heavy in processed meat, red meat, and sugary beverages are mentioned in the study. "A nutritious diet is out of reach for 71% of Indians.," it said. According to the Global Nutrition Report 2021, the global average is 42 per cent.

    The average Indian's diet is deficient in fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains. It said that consumption of fish, dairy, and red meat is within aim. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, a nutritious diet is deemed expensive when the cost surpasses 63 percent of a person's income.

    Adults aged 20 and above in India consume just 35.8g of fruit per day, compared to the required 200g, and only 168.7g of vegetables per day, compared to the least 300g.  They consume just 24.9g of legumes per day (25 percent of the objective) and 3.2g of nuts per day (13 percent of the target).

    "Despite some progress, diets are not improving. Furthermore, they place rising demands on the environment, even as unacceptable levels of starvation continue in the country," according to the research.

    "The enormous human, environmental, and economic consequences of continuing on our current path are so severe that we will pay a much larger price if we do not act." "The global food system falls well short of meeting global health and environmental goals," it stated.

    The study also includes a pricing analysis of food. According to the report, consumer food price index (CFPI) inflation has risen 327 percent in the last year, while the consumer price index (CPI) – which includes CFPI – has risen 84 percent.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
