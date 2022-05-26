Tea to sauces: 7 food items to avoid to stay healthy in summer

To stay fit this summer, have healthy food, as certain meals might cause havoc with the body at this time.

It's too hot out, and enough heat is generated in the body. The heat can easily make people irritated and tired and cause trouble while sleeping. In this atmosphere, being hydrated is essential. However, one must also try avoiding some foods that would harm further. To stay fit this summer, have healthy food, as certain meals might cause havoc with the body at this time. Here are some items to stay away from this summer.



1) Tea and coffee

These are beverages that raise body temperature, so they should be avoided. In addition, caffeine and other sugary beverages can dehydrate your body. Also read: Wine Day 2022: Here's a guide to understanding different types of wine



2) Lot of spice

Spice powders may undoubtedly liven up a dish, but they can also heat the body by speeding up the metabolism.



3) Rich non-vegetarian food

Rich meat gravies, tandoori, fish and chicken, and even shellfish are not appropriate for the summer. This causes an increase in sweating and stomach issues. It could also cause diarrhoea.

Also read: Colouring hair? Here are few tips to consider before dying your hair

4) Dodge sauces

A cheese sauce is also very avoidable. It contains nearly 350 calories and makes you feel bloated and sluggish. Some sauces also contain excessive MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) and salt. Instead, keep the meal natural and nutritious.



5) Oily junk meal

Burgers with meat patties, fries, and other greasy foods should be avoided. High consumption of such oily food will increase the weight and unhealthy. Also read: International Tea Day 2022: Five types of herbal teas and their health benefits

6) Pickles

Pickles are fermented and make your mouth pucker. Furthermore, they are sodium-rich, which can cause water retention, swelling, and bloating. If you consume too much pickle juice, it can cause indigestion. In addition, sodium-rich diets can lead to infections and ulcers.

