    Tea to sauces: 7 food items to avoid to stay healthy in summer

    First Published May 26, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    To stay fit this summer, have healthy food, as certain meals might cause havoc with the body at this time. 

    It's too hot out, and enough heat is generated in the body. The heat can easily make people irritated and tired and cause trouble while sleeping. In this atmosphere,  being hydrated is essential. However, one must also try avoiding some foods that would harm further. To stay fit this summer, have healthy food, as certain meals might cause havoc with the body at this time. 

    Here are some items to stay away from this summer. 
     

    1) Tea and coffee
    These are beverages that raise body temperature, so they should be avoided. In addition, caffeine and other sugary beverages can dehydrate your body.

    2) Lot of spice
    Spice powders may undoubtedly liven up a dish, but they can also heat the body by speeding up the metabolism.
     

    3) Rich non-vegetarian food
    Rich meat gravies, tandoori, fish and chicken, and even shellfish are not appropriate for the summer. This causes an increase in sweating and stomach issues. It could also cause diarrhoea.
     

    4) Dodge sauces
    A cheese sauce is also very avoidable. It contains nearly 350 calories and makes you feel bloated and sluggish. Some sauces also contain excessive MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) and salt. Instead, keep the meal natural and nutritious.
     

    5) Oily junk meal
    Burgers with meat patties, fries, and other greasy foods should be avoided. High consumption of such oily food will increase the weight and unhealthy. 

    6) Pickles
    Pickles are fermented and make your mouth pucker. Furthermore, they are sodium-rich, which can cause water retention, swelling, and bloating. If you consume too much pickle juice, it can cause indigestion. In addition, sodium-rich diets can lead to infections and ulcers.
     

    7) Excessive salt
    High salt levels in the diet can cause various health problems, including bloating, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Notably, when too much sodium enters the body, the kidneys become out of balance, resulting in dehydration. This means that the body will extract water from the cells. As a result, it is recommended that you reduce your salt intake in your diet.
     

