IRCTC's Buddhist Circuit Special Tourist Train offers a 7N/8D luxury tour visiting key Buddhist sites like Bodh Gaya and Lumbini. The all-inclusive journey on a deluxe AC train now comes with a special 20% discount, starting at Rs. 76,905.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the country's leading Travel and Tourism Public Sector Enterprise, continues to strengthen its position in experiential tourism with its acclaimed flagship product--the Buddhist Circuit Special Tourist Train. This unique offering has earned widespread recognition in the global travel and tourism landscape for its seamless integration of spirituality, heritage, and luxury travel.

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A Spiritual Itinerary

The all-inclusive 7 Nights / 8 Days Buddhist Circuit Tour departs from Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi and takes passengers on a spiritually enriching journey through some of the most revered destinations associated with the life and teachings of Gautama Buddha. The itinerary includes visits to Bodh Gaya, Nalanda (via Rajgir), Varanasi (including Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar, and Shravasti. The journey culminates with a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, offering a blend of spiritual and cultural heritage.

Onboard Luxury and Comfort

The tour is conducted aboard a fully air-conditioned Deluxe Tourist Train featuring 12 state-of-the-art, ergonomically designed LHB coaches. These modern coaches are equipped with enhanced safety features and passenger-friendly amenities to ensure a comfortable and memorable travel experience.

Accommodation Choices

According to IRCTC, passengers can choose between AC First Class (AC-I) and AC Two Tier (AC-II) accommodations. The AC-I coaches offer spacious cabins and coupes along with exclusive in-room amenities such as individual lockers, ensuring privacy and convenience. The AC-II coaches have been specially redesigned to provide spacious cabins with separate seating areas, enhancing comfort for travelers.

Gourmet Dining Experience

Adding to the premium experience, the train houses two elegantly designed dining cars, each accommodating up to 64 passengers, allowing guests to dine together in a refined setting. A fully equipped onboard kitchen serves a wide array of international and regional cuisines, catering to diverse culinary preferences.

Special Promotional Offer

As part of a special promotional initiative, IRCTC is currently offering an attractive discount of 20% on the package. Under this limited-time offer, the tour is available at a starting price of Rs. 76,905 per person on a twin-sharing basis, making this unique spiritual journey more accessible to travelers. (ANI)