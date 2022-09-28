Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC hack: Want to check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp? Here's how to do it

    Indian Railways passengers can easily track PNR status, upcoming stations, and other train journey details on WhatsApp. The new feature is by a Mumbai-based start-up- Railofy. Here is how the feature works. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    Indian Railways passengers can check their PNR status and view real-time train schedule information on WhatsApp. A startup from Mumbai named railofy created the new feature. It enables IRCTC customers to quickly and easily track their journey on WhatsApp. You can track train status and other travel-related information with this function without having to download any extra apps.

    The PNR status, live train status, information on previous and upcoming stations, and other train trip details are all available to passengers of Indian railways via the WhatsApp chatbot. Simply inputting the 10-digit PNR number into the WhatsApp chatbot will yield all the information. For real-time train status, IRCTC subscribers can also phone the 139-number railway hotline.

    Here is how to check PNR status and live train status on WhatsApp

    Step 1: Save Railofy's WhatsApp chatbot number - +91-9881193322 in your phone contacts.
    Step 2: Now update the WhatsApp application on your phone.
    Step 3: Open WhatsApp and refresh your contact list.
    Step 4: Search and open the chat window of Railofy.
    Step 5: Enter your 10-digit PMR number and send it in the WhatsApp chat.
    Step 6: The Railofy chatbot will send you all the details including alerts and real-time updates about your train journey.
    Step 7: You can also send the PNR number before the journey to get live updates and alerts about your train journey and status on WhatsApp.

    Meanwhile, IRCTC passangers can also order their food while traveling by train. Using the IRCTC app Zoop, passengers can order food online and get it delivered to their seats.

    Here's how to order food online

    • Open the WhatsApp chatbot for Zoop.
    • Your 10-digit PNR number should be entered.
    • Next, decide which station you wish to order meals from when it arrives.
    • You can pick from a list of alternatives provided by the restaurants using the Zoop chatbot.
    • After placing a restaurant order and paying for it online,
    • The chatbot itself allows you to track your meals.
    • When the train arrives at the chosen station, Zoop will bring your meal.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
