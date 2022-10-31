Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact check: Is Indian Railways running a lucky draw? Here's the truth

    "Indian Railways transport subsidies! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get Rs 6,000," reads the message going viral on social media platforms. PIB fact checking division has revealed that it is not true and urged citizens to be aware of the scam.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    Fraudsters frequently pose as government websites to defraud the vulnerable. In one instance, a fake website that offered individuals the chance to win Rs 6,000 by participating in an Indian Railways fortunate lottery went popular on social media. The statement going popular on social media platforms reads, "Indian Railways transport subsidies! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to win Rs 6,000."

    However, the government has made it clear that Indian Railways is not conducting any such lucky draws and that the message going viral on social media is a hoax.

    The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking division, PIB Fact Check, confirmed that this widely circulated statement was a hoax. It's a scam and has nothing to do with Indian Railways, according to a tweet from PIB. 

    Also Read | IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night; Check details

    "A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of @RailMinIndia is circulating on social media and is providing a chance to win 6,000 after obtaining one's personal data," tweeted PIB.

    Earlier, similar post urging netizens to participate in a contest to celebrate India Post's 170th anniversary and win Rs 20,000 went popular on social media. Fraudsters have also sent out emails and text messages claiming that the receiver has won a lottery sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service. Both turned out to be forgeries.

    Also Read | IRCTC hack: Want to check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp? Here's how to do it

