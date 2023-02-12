Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC tips: Want to transfer your confirmed ticket? Here's how you can do it

    IRCTC tips:  A passenger can transfer his confirmed ticket in the name of any other member of his family such as father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, and wife. Here's a step-by-step guide to do the same.

    IRCTC tips Want to transfer your confirmed ticket Here is how you can do it gcw
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Many times, even if you have a confirmed train reservation, you are unable to leave due to an emergency. Indian Railways now provides you the choice to transfer your ticket to someone else rather than letting it expire.

    Even with a confirmed rail ticket, passengers frequently find themselves unable to get to their destination. If you are unable to go, Railways has established this service to transfer the ticket to someone else who needs it.

    A person may change the name on a confirmed ticket to that of any other relative, including a spouse, wife, father, mother, brother, or sister.  The only requirement is that the traveller submit an application for the same 24 hours before to the train's departure. The name of the passenger is then removed from the ticket and replaced with the name of the person to whose name the ticket has been transferred.

    According to Indian Railways, tickets may only be transferred once.

    Here's how you can transfer your train ticket:

    Step 1: Take a printout of the ticket.

    Step 2: Go to the reservation desk at the closest train station.

    Step 3: Bring the identification of the individual to whom you are transferring the ticket, such as an Aadhar card or a voter identification card.

    Step 4: Apply in person for a ticket transfer.

    Step 5: Your ticket may now be simply transferred to the appropriate party.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
