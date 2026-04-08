Shia leader Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi declared 'Iran has won' after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire. Trump cited a workable 10-point proposal from Iran as the basis for suspending attacks and negotiating a permanent deal.

Shia Markazi Chand Committee president Syed Saif Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday congratulated the world for two weeks ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, saying that Iran put a stop to a hooligan who was spreading terror in the entire world.

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Speaking to ANI, Naqvi congratulated everyone and said Iran has won. "I congratulate everyone. Iran has won. This is good news for the world that Iran put a stop to a hooligan who was spreading terror in the entire world," Naqvi said.

Naqvi on 'Shredded' US Superpower Status

He said the war should have been stopped as it is nothing but loss. He further claimed that the global perception of the conflict has shifted, asserting that celebrations in Iran contrast sharply with the mood in the West. "Wherever there is war in the world, there is nothing but loss, and this war should have been stopped. However, this war has ended on a very good note when the superpower status of America was torn to shreds...The entire world is seeing that celebrations are being held in Iran and what the atmosphere is in Israel and America. You will find out through the media," he added.

Trump Announces Ceasefire Based on Iran Proposal

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced to suspend the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week "double-sided" ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that forms the basis of a complete resolution. According to the statement, the United States is expected to commit to several key principles, including "Non-aggression" and the "Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz," a crucial global oil transit chokepoint.

Details from Trump's Truth Social Post

Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives. "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all of the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised. He said, "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution."