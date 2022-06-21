Watch: Army dogs’ adorable video while performing yoga will melt your heart

A cute video of army dogs performing yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022 along with their handlers has been winning hearts on the internet.

People across the country celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21 to encourage mental and physical health. During his speech at the UN General Assembly, PM Narendra Modi introduced the notion of International Yoga Day on September 27, 2014.

Yoga is a ancient Indian practise that has gained momentum across the world and is one of the most followed practices. The benefits of yoga in mental, physical and even reproductive health have been proven scientifically. From the Indians to Hollywood celebrities, people world over have understood the importance of yoga, its benefits and perform in on a daily basis.

Also Read: Watch: Kangaroos' hand-to-hand combat in zoo takes social media by storm

Yoga is a widespread practice across the world because of its advantages. Yoga is a holistic science that helps us to keep a balance between all elements of our health. You might have seen many videos and pictures of people portraying different asanas on social media.

Amidst the many yoga day videos that did rounds on social media on Tuesday, one video that caught the attention of social media users, and is being hailed the most, is of the Indian army and its dig squad. The video showing Indian Army’s dog squad performing yoga asanas with their handlers has caught netizens' attention and swiftly went viral.

In the video, the four-legged Indian Army canine performs yoga asanas during International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Twitter user PRO Nagpur, Ministry of Defence, shared this video on their social media handle with the caption, "On #InternationalDayofYoga "Silent Warriors" of #IndianArmy participated in Yoga session in Poonch(J&K). These brave, reliable & indispensable force multipliers along with their handlers have earned a mark of respect & garnered a lot of appreciation in the Armed Forces."

In the video, the Army canine warriors conducted Yoga asanas in sync with the soldiers. Yes, the Army dogs demonstrated an attractive performance with their respective trainers. It looks like the canine warriors are exceptionally trained, and their asanas stand as a cute affidavit to it. The adorable dog's yoga routine has amazed netizens who left aww for the pawsome moments. Labradors and German Shepherds are believed intelligent and can be pretty ferocious. Take a look.

Also Read: Drunken Mumbai woman creates ruckus; abuses policeman, cab driver

