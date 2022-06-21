Drunken Mumbai woman creates ruckus; abuses policeman, cab driver

A shocking video of a woman allegedly in an inebriated state abusing a cab driver and a police officer in the middle of the road in Navi Mumbai has gone viral. The cab driver and passersby who were present during the incident recorded this video. Later, the video was shared on Twitter by a handle called Kungfu Pande, with the caption, "A thread of 11 videos, drunk girl abusing everyone including Police."

As per the caption, there are 11 videos in total. The incident occurred when the woman and her two companions were in an Ola cab after a late-night party in Mumbai.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares video of dazzling musical scooter; says, life can be as colourful and entertaining

Reportedly, during the ride, the heavily intoxicated woman began abusing the cab driver and attempted to take control of the car, pushing the driver aside. After witnessing the madness, police arrived on the spot. However, the woman in an inebriated state held one of the police officers by his collar and threatened him. She reportedly knew that the police could not seek immediate action since there was no female cop around.

The woman did not even stop after the cab driver, and cops warned her about facing the consequences. While the cab driver is shooting the video, he has also been heard saying, “Let everybody know how Ola/Uber drivers are harassed.” At one point, she was even seen rolling and sleeping on the roads in one video.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and enraged netizens. A user wrote, "Wonder if she even paid the bill for the drinks. Poor bar owner. Better get paid in advance. Jokes aside, police cannot be helpless and keep watching nuisance at public places. Being a girl doesn’t give her rights to break the law." Another person commented, "It was Mumbai so she was safe in this condition, if any other city she would have been kidnapped by now nd god only knows what would have happened!" Watch the video.

Also Read: Watch: Elderly Kerala man juggles football like a pro