International shooter, Sambhaji Shivaji Patil, 27, died on the spot in a horrific car accident near Manor in Palghar, officials said on Tuesday.

Patil was travelling from Pune to Gujarat when the speeding Fortuner collided with a heavy vehicle from behind on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The impact destroyed the SUV.

Patil's companion, 22-year-old Yash Prashant Choudhary, was seriously injured in the accident.

Further details are awaited.