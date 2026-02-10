International shooter Sambhaji Shivaji Patil, 27, died on the spot in a horrific car accident near Manor in Palghar. The accident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway when his speeding SUV collided with a heavy vehicle from behind.
International shooter, Sambhaji Shivaji Patil, 27, died on the spot in a horrific car accident near Manor in Palghar, officials said on Tuesday.
Patil was travelling from Pune to Gujarat when the speeding Fortuner collided with a heavy vehicle from behind on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The impact destroyed the SUV.
Patil's companion, 22-year-old Yash Prashant Choudhary, was seriously injured in the accident.
Further details are awaited.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)