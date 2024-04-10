Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Insult to Sanatan Dharma': BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri (WATCH)

    In response to the video, where Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni were seen enjoying fish in a helicopter after a campaign, BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh criticised Yadav, labeling him as a "seasonal sanatani."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (April 10) launched a scathing attack against RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, after a video surfaced showing him eating fish during the Navratri festival.

    In response to the video, where Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni were seen enjoying fish in a helicopter after a campaign, BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh criticised Yadav, labeling him as a "seasonal sanatani."

    Supreme Court rejects Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna's apologies in Patanjali misleading ads case

    Singh accused Yadav of hypocrisy, alleging that his actions contradicted his claims of upholding Sanatan values, further likening his party to a "private limited company." He demanded measures to prevent infiltrators and Rohingyas from influencing Bihar's voter list.

    Echoing Singh's sentiments, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha condemned Yadav's behavior and said that eating fish during Navratri was disrespectful to his own religion. Sinha stressed the importance of embracing one's religious and cultural values, condemning any actions that undermine them.

    Bengaluru: Alert IT engineer avoids falling prey to 'FedEx' scam; here's how he prevented extortion attempt

    The video, which surfaced on Tuesday, April 9, depicted Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahni dining on fish in a helicopter, with Yadav justifying his meal choice due to the time constraints of campaigning.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
