'Institution of power brokers is dead, can never be revived...' VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice President emphasised that "the institution of power brokers is dead. It can never be revived. Transparency and accountability are hallmarks of governance & there is zero tolerance for corruption now."

During his address at the 25th Convocation of the New Delhi Institute of Management, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that India's corridors of power have been cleansed of power brokers. He went on to highlight that on the global stage, India is viewed as a shining beacon in the world economy, thanks to a series of affirmative governmental policies.

These policies have fostered an environment where individuals can fully realize their potential and ambitions. Dhankhar encouraged young students, stating that they have the opportunity to achieve their dreams.

The Vice President also emphasized that the era of power brokers has come to an end and will never be resurrected. He underscored the principles of transparency and accountability as essential pillars of governance, emphasizing that there is now zero tolerance for corruption.

Regarding the judicial system, Dhankhar praised its robustness and suggested that the practice of taking to the streets when faced with legal issues should be abandoned.

Discussing the legislature, Dhankhar expressed disappointment in the conduct of public representatives, noting a lack of meaningful debate, dialogue, and discussion. He called upon the youth to break their silence and speak out, urging them to create a system where their representatives serve as role models for conduct that can inspire others.

Furthermore, he highlighted India's progress in diplomacy, particularly in soft power. He emphasized the nation's commitment to shared prosperity and the spirit of global unity, citing India's assistance to over 100 countries during the COVID pandemic.

In conclusion, Vice President Dhankhar assured the audience that they now have an ecosystem, thanks to government initiatives and policies, where their talents and energies can flourish. He pointed to the emergence of unicorns and startups that have made waves worldwide, attributing their success to India's conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

