Travelling between Delhi and Varanasi could soon become more comfortable with the proposed launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

Travelling between Delhi and Varanasi could soon become more comfortable with the proposed launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. Approved by the Railway Board, the semi-high-speed train is expected to begin operations soon, raising anticipation among passengers looking for a faster and more comfortable overnight journey.

Amid growing curiosity about the upcoming service, content creator Akshay Malhotra has offered a glimpse inside the train's first-class coaches, showcasing several passenger-friendly features designed to enhance comfort, convenience and privacy.

Inside The Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

In a video shared online, Akshay Malhotra takes viewers inside the first-class coupe, highlighting its modern interiors and thoughtfully designed amenities.

The compartment features water bottle holders, charging points, individual reading lights and window blinds. One of the standout additions is a button that allows passengers to blur the window on the coach door, offering greater privacy during the journey.

The sleeper cabins feature interiors similar to those of the first-class coupe, with a focus on passenger comfort. The steps leading to the upper berths are made from non-slip material to improve safety while climbing.

The berths have also been ergonomically designed with enhanced cushioning, aiming to make overnight travel more relaxing for passengers.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Route And Timings

Currently, two Vande Bharat Chair Car services operate between New Delhi and Varanasi. The upcoming sleeper service will be maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR), according to a report by The Indian Express.

The train is expected to operate six days a week, with separate departure and arrival schedules for services running in both directions.

Train number 27421: The train will depart from Varanasi at 8:50 pm and arrive in Delhi at 6:10 am the following day. It will operate daily except Fridays.

Train number 27422: The train will leave New Delhi at 9:40 pm and reach Varanasi at 7:10 am the next day. This service will operate daily except Saturdays.

Covering approximately 760 km in nine hours and 30 minutes, the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is expected to offer a convenient overnight travel option for passengers travelling between the national capital and the temple city.

The train will feature 16 coaches, offering three accommodation classes: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. Along the route, it will stop at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad.

Advanced Features To Improve Passenger Comfort

Beyond its modern interiors, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will feature several upgrades aimed at improving the overall travel experience. These include superior suspension for a smoother ride, noise-reduction technology and an emergency talk-back system that will allow passengers to communicate with railway staff when assistance is needed.