INS Sudarshini has returned to Kochi after completing a 22,000-nautical-mile, 10-month global expedition. The voyage highlighted India's maritime strength, naval training excellence, and commitment to international cooperation across 11 nations.

INS Sudarshini Completes Historic Global Expedition

Kochi (Keralam) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Indian Navy accorded a ceremonial welcome to INS Sudarshini on Monday following the successful completion of Lokayan 26, a ten-month transoceanic sailing expedition spanning more than 22,000 nautical miles across the world's oceans. The sailing vessel returned to Kochi on November 2, 2026, marking the culmination of an extensive international voyage that showcased India's maritime capabilities, naval training standards and commitment to international cooperation.

Commander Ravikant Nanduri, Commanding Officer of the Indian Naval Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini, said Speaking after the ship's return to Kochi, Commander Nanduri said, "During this deployment, we visited 17 ports in 11 different countries and participated in two major international events. The first one was Escale à Sète in France, where France celebrated 400 years of its maritime heritage this year. Similarly, on the 4th of July in New York, the United States celebrated 250 years of its independence. India and the Indian Navy were among the most respected in the world, being one of only two foreign navies invited to participate in both events, and INS Sudarshini is the only ship to have travelled all the way from Asia, halfway across the world, to the United States. During this 10-month deployment, we journeyed about 22,000 nautical miles, spending 214 days at sea and 287 days away from India."

Homecoming and Official Reception

The homecoming was marked by a water cannon salute and a ceremonial reception by the Naval Band. Family members of the crew gathered at the jetty to welcome the sailors after their extended voyage across diverse maritime regions. The Flag-in Ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. Addressing the gathering, FOC-in-C Southern Naval Command commended the ship's crew for their exemplary perseverance, professionalism, resilience and devotion to duty, which brought laurels to the nation and the Indian Navy. He highlighted that the successful completion of the expedition reflected the Navy's high standards of sail training, seamanship and operational preparedness. He also noted that the voyage provided an opportunity to showcase India's rich maritime heritage while strengthening international maritime cooperation.

Expedition Details and Milestones

Lokayan 26 was flagged off from Kochi on January 20, 2026. During the landmark deployment, INS Sudarshini made 17 distinct port calls across 11 countries, covering regions in Asia, Europe, Africa and North America. The expedition included two transatlantic crossings and extensive sailing passages through different maritime environments, offering invaluable practical exposure to the challenges of long-distance ocean navigation.

Key International Engagements

Among the major highlights of the deployment was the ship's participation in the Escale à Sète maritime heritage festival in France. INS Sudarshini also participated in SAIL 250 and the International Naval Review as part of commemorative events in the United States. One of the most significant achievements of the expedition was the transatlantic passage covering approximately 2,200 nautical miles over 18 days. The passage marked the longest distance covered exclusively under sail during the deployment. Despite challenging weather and sea conditions, the crew completed the passage, demonstrating exceptional seamanship, endurance, coordination and navigational skills.

The expedition also provided an important platform for international maritime engagement. Professional interactions, training exchanges and cross-training activities were conducted with personnel from the Royal Moroccan Navy, Portuguese Navy, Italian Navy, Egyptian Navy and Spanish Navy. These engagements strengthened professional relationships, promoted mutual understanding and furthered cooperation between the participating maritime forces. Through port visits, onboard interactions and engagements with members of the Indian diaspora, INS Sudarshini also served as an ambassador of India's maritime heritage and goodwill. The deployment reflected India's maritime vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and the civilisational philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which conveys the message that the world is one family.

Training and Legacy

Apart from its diplomatic and international outreach objectives, Lokayan 26 remained focused on its primary purpose of sail training. The voyage provided young officer trainees with valuable hands-on experience in ocean navigation, watchkeeping, sail handling, rigging, meteorological assessment and various shipboard operations. The successful completion of Lokayan 26 marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's sail training and international engagement initiatives. The return of INS Sudarshini to Kochi not only concludes an extraordinary ocean voyage but also reaffirms the Navy's commitment to professional excellence, maritime diplomacy, international cooperation and the promotion of India's longstanding maritime traditions. (ANI)