    I&B Ministry orders blocking of apps, website of SFJ-linked 'Punjab Politics TV'

    The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that based on intelligence reports that the channel was attempting to use online media to disrupt public order during the ongoing State Assembly elections.

    Information and Broadcasting Ministry orders blocking of apps website of SFJ linked Punjab Politics TV gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
    The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday has ordered the blocking of apps, websites, and social media accounts associated with the foreign-based "Punjab Politics TV," which has close ties to Sikhs For Justice.

    In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that based on intelligence reports that the channel was attempting to use online media to disrupt public order during the ongoing State Assembly elections. The Ministry used emergency powers under IT Rules to block Punjab Politics TV's digital media resources.

    The ministry further said that the blocked apps, websites, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism, and were found to be detrimental to India's sovereignty and integrity, state security, and public order. It was also discovered that the release of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the current elections.

    According to the statement, the government remains "vigilant and committed to securing India's overall information environment and thwarting any actions that have the potential to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity."

    The SFJ was in the news ahead of the weekend Punjab elections after Kumar Vishwas, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, claimed that AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ties to Khalistani elements. Following this, both the Congress and the BJP claimed that Kejriwal and the AAP had the support of the SFJ, with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi producing a letter purportedly from the SFJ's legal advisor.

    The I&B Ministry's action is consistent with its recent actions, which included the closure of 20 YouTube channels and two websites in December last year for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
