Following the drama surrounding Pakistan's boycott of the high-octane fixture with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that while public sentiments must be respected regarding the upcoming clash, leadership must also show direction and act with responsibility.

Speaking on Saturday, when asked about certain quarters questioning whether India should play Pakistan in international tournaments amid strained ties, Khurshid said that respecting national sentiments does not mean ignoring reason or thoughtful decision-making. "The sentiments of the country should be respected; there is no doubt about it. But the sentiments of the country cannot be respected by closing one's eyes, by turning a blind eye and by not using one's brain. Leadership should also show the path forward. The question of leadership is not just about the people showing you the way. The leader should always respect the people; that is the responsibility of democracy," Khurshid said.

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision

His remarks come days after the Pakistan national cricket team, which had previously decided to boycott their group-stage T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India in support of Bangladesh, was directed by the Pakistani Government to take the field on February 15 for their scheduled fixture against the defending champions for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The decision followed a briefing by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks among the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), according to a Government of Pakistan statement.

Pakistan had previously decided to boycott their group-stage T20 World Cup match against India in support of Bangladesh, which was expelled from the tournament after the ICC rejected its request to shift match venues outside India due to "security concerns".

A High-Profile Rivalry

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is widely regarded as one of the most high-profile sporting contests globally, drawing massive viewership and intense public interest whenever the two sides face off in ICC tournaments.