Congress leader Udit Raj criticized the BJP government over the Indore water contamination deaths. In response, MP CM Mohan Yadav suspended two officials for negligence. The official death toll has reached five, with 210 people hospitalized.

Congress Targets BJP Over 'Failure of Governance'

Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday targeted the BJP-led governments over the contaminated water incident in Indore, alleging failure of governance and questioning the silence of the Prime Minister on the issue. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "People are dying, the Prime Minister remains silent. Delhi is in the grip of pollution, with people suffering from lung disease and age is declining. The situation in the Indore incident is such that they cannot even provide clean drinking water. This is the reality of the double-engine government. Their (BJP) situation is the same everywhere. They are not running a government with reality. They claim to be the world's fourth-largest economy, Vishwaguru, and Digital India, but the reality is different."

MP Government Takes Action

Water contamination in Indore's Bhagirathpura area claimed several lives, and many families were affected by the incident. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the negligence of officials in the water contamination issue and announced the suspension of two officials following the incident.

In a post on X, the CM clarified his stance on the water contamination issue, saying, "The state government will not tolerate negligence in the incident that occurred in Bhaagirthpura, Indore, due to contaminated drinking water. Strict decisions are being taken in this regard."

"The corporation's Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia and the in-charge Superintending Engineer of PHE, Sanjeev Shrivastava have been suspended. Instructions have also been given to remove Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav," he added.

Official Toll and Hospitalisations

According to Indore district Collector Shivam Verma, five deaths have been officially confirmed so far in the water contamination incident, and the total number of hospitalised patients has risen to 210. He also highlighted that a team of senior doctors was constituted to "analyse death figures" reported from various sources, and that, based on their findings, the official figure would be updated.

"The administration issues the figures on the basis of medical confirmation, and so far, five deaths have occurred in the incident. We have also constituted a team of senior doctors who will analyse death figures, which were received from other sources, such as public representatives or the media, and we will update our official death figure report. Till January 1, 201 people were admitted and on January 2, nine more people have been admitted, and the number has risen to 210," Collector Verma said.