MP Congress plans a protest in Indore on Jan 11 over deaths from contaminated water, blaming minister Mohan Yadav for corruption. The CM has announced aid, while officials claim the situation is now under control with a reported death toll of 6.

Congress Announces Protest Over Water Contamination Deaths

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari stated that the party will organise a protest march from Bada Ganpati to the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar statue in Indore on January 11, in the wake of a spike in deaths caused by contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area of the city. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari said, "The kind of corruption that has happened in the Indore Municipal Corporation has led to the deaths of 16 people. The in-charge minister here, Mohan Yadav, is primarily responsible for this. He is the most guilty; as the in-charge minister, he hasn't held even a single meeting here. He has turned Indore into a den of corruption. The Urban Administration Minister should resign, and accountability should be fixed... Why shouldn't a case of culpable homicide not be registered against those who were responsible for this?... It is our duty to appeal from Indore that come, let's end this arrogance, we will march on January 11 from Bada Ganpati to till Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar statue."

In Bhopal, Youth Congress workers staged a protest over the incident and were later detained by police. Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said the party met families affected by the tragedy, with one confirming the death of a family member due to the contaminated water. He accused the BJP of trying to suppress justice and silence opposition voices. "Today, we have an important meeting at the Congress office in Indore to organise a large protest on the 11th against this incident. Our top leaders are also expected to attend, including Rahul Gandhi. Kailash Vijayvargiya and the mayor should resign," Verma said.

Health Officials Claim Situation 'Under Control'

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore, Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, said that 230 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours and described the situation as "under control." "As far as the situation is concerned, everything is under control, and we are in the declining phase of the epidemic. The water supply has been shut off, and we have to wait until the supply resumes after chlorination, but ICMR experts are hopeful that this outbreak will end soon. Admissions are decreasing... We are distributing ORS packets in homes... People are cooperating with us, and social groups are also helping us manage the situation... Currently, the death toll is 6... If anyone comes in with diarrhoea, we will include them in the count. Currently, 149 active cases are being treated, and 230 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours," he told ANI.

Preventive Measures and Health Monitoring

He also advised residents to drink boiled water and highlighted the administration's efforts for proper chlorination in the affected area. "We have started a call centre to get health updates from the patients... The best way to prevent infection is to drink boiled water, although the district administration and the municipal corporation are working hard to ensure proper chlorination of the hard water supplied in that area..." he added.

Chief Minister Announces Aid, Vows Action

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected residents. He also promised strict action against those responsible, naming two officials in connection with the incident. (ANI)