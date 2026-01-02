Four deaths have been confirmed in Indore from a contaminated water incident. Officials are monitoring the situation and awaiting water sample reports. A PIL has been filed in the MP High Court, which has sought a report from the government.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore, Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani on Friday said that senior doctors and district administration officials were closely monitoring the situation and watching closely to ensure treatment to patients affected by the contaminated water incident. "Currently, Senior doctors and district administration officials are continuously monitoring the situation at the hospitals and keeping a check that proper treatment is being ensured to the patients. I am going for the hearing of a case regarding this contaminated water issue and give further details later. Till now, as per records, four deaths occurred though we will revise and update if we received additional data and evidence in this regard," CMHO Hasani told ANI.

Official Response and Legal Action

Speaking about the water sample report, the CMHO added, "I have not received any information regarding the water sample reports. We will update you as we receive a report from the medical college." Notably, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Indore Bench of MP High Court by Indore High Court Bar Association President Ritesh Inani on Wednesday (December 31).

It was sought in the PIL to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the residents of Indore and to provide proper and free medical treatment to all those affected by the incident. A division bench heard the matter on the same day and directed the state government to present the data before the court on the next hearing (today). The government will be required to present complete details, including the number of patients admitted to various hospitals, the nature of their treatment, and the total number of deaths linked to the incident.

On-Ground Situation and Patient Status

Earlier, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said the initial report suggests water contamination, while authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground. "The initial report indicates that the water is contaminated, but we are gathering more information. We have admitted 13 additional patients to the hospital. Our survey team is going door-to-door to check for symptoms among people. We are distributing chlorine tablets everywhere," Verma said.

He added that the situation is being closely monitored and the number of patients decreased in comparison to that of before. "Currently, 201 patients are admitted across private and government facilities, and 71 have been discharged. The number of patients has decreased, but we are keeping an eye on the situation, and whoever is found infected is being treated," he said. Verma further stated that the state government has assured full support to the affected families. "As per the Chief Minister's instructions, free treatment will be provided to the victims, and if they have deposited any money, it will be refunded," he added.

NHRC Takes Cognisance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident following reports of multiple deaths linked to contaminated water in the area. "Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water for several days, but the authorities took no action," the NHRC said in a statement, seeking a detailed report from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary within two weeks. (ANI)