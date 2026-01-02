A water contamination crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura has killed several people, including an infant, and hospitalised over 200. Officials blame a sewage leak into the drinking water pipeline, triggering outrage over civic negligence.

A serious water contamination crisis in Bhagirathpura, Indore, has sparked outrage, illness and tragedy in one of India’s largest cities, with officials and residents grappling with the fallout of what many are calling civic negligence.

The situation escalated dramatically when a six-month-old infant died after consuming milk mixed with tap water that the family believed was safe. The child, born after years of medical struggles, developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea in the days before his death, which his grieving parents attribute to polluted water from the municipal supply.

Local authorities have confirmed seven deaths so far, while residents claim the toll is higher around 8-10; in addition to the infant, multiple adults have reportedly died after falling ill, and over 200 people have been hospitalised with symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and fever. Makeshift medical camps have been set up, and dozens of local residents are being treated across hospitals in the city. Nine people have died so far, according to a report on The Times of India (TOI).

Preliminary investigations by municipal and health officials suggest the contamination stemmed from a leakage in the main drinking water pipeline, possibly allowing sewage to enter the potable water supply. Evidence points to infrastructure failures and delayed maintenance as contributing factors, raising serious questions about safety protocols for public water systems. The contaminated supply reportedly produced foul-smelling, muddy water in many households before the outbreak.

Residents, already shaken by the outbreak, have expressed anger and mistrust toward civic authorities. Many reported raising complaints about the poor quality of drinking water days before the health crisis began, saying no advisories or corrective actions were issued in time. Some families affected have spoken publicly about mounting medical expenses and the emotional toll of seeing loved ones fall ill.

In response, local government officials have urged caution, advising residents to avoid tap water until safety can be assured and offering compensation to the families of those who’ve died. Meanwhile, investigators continue to probe the contaminated water supply, and court directives have stressed the urgent need for clean water and adequate medical care for Bhagirathpura residents.