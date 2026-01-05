MP Congress President Jitu Patwari alleges over 30 deaths in Indore's water contamination incident, blaming the BJP govt. He demands Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's resignation. Officials state the death toll is six, pending a death audit report.

Congress Alleges Over 30 Deaths, Demands Resignations

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura, alleging that over 30 deaths occurred due to the incident and demanded legal action against those responsible. The Congress leader also demanded the resignation of MLA from the area and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and further accused Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of ruining Indore. "Not 17, but more than 30 deaths have occurred. The goons of the BJP and the administration are preventing the media from seeing the situation there. If a survey is conducted in every household, the real number of deaths will come to light. MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya should be removed from his post, and an FIR should be registered against the mayor and the concerned officials. CM Mohan Yadav is the minister in-charge of Indore but he never discharged that duty. CM Yadav should also realise his duty and he has also left no stone unturned in ruining Indore. I believe that people of Indore will give a response for these deaths," Patwari said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Official Response and Investigation

Meanwhile, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said that the official death toll as of January 4 was only six. Nonetheless, a committee was constituted for the death audit, and its report was expected to be received by this evening; thereafter, the exact figure will be known.

When asked about the official figures of the deaths in the incident so far, DR Hasani said, "A committee has been constituted to analyse the official figures of death. A report of the death audit committee is expected to be received by this evening and after that we will update you in this regard...The deaths due to diarrheal disease that we declared yesterday were six. The committee is investigating all the other deaths that have occurred during this period. After examining their documents and receiving the reports, we will update you in the evening."

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has sparked widespread criticism as it claimed several lives and many families were affected by it. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people.