Indore police launched a major crackdown on banned Chinese and nylon manja after a 45-year-old man was killed and two others injured by the sharp strings. Authorities have announced rewards for informers ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival.

Police Crackdown on Banned Kite Strings

In Indore, the police have intensified efforts to crack down on the use of dangerous Chinese and nylon Manja kite strings after a fatal incident and two injuries occurred on Sunday. The tragic events, which included one death and injuries to two young men due to throat slitting by the sharp strings, prompted authorities to launch a search operation on Monday. Despite a day-long search conducted by DCP Zone 1 Krishna Lalchandani's team in areas including the Malhargunj police station jurisdiction, no illegal kite strings were seized.

Strict Action and Rewards Announced

In light of the approaching Makar Sankranti festival on January 14th, authorities have announced that strict action will be taken against individuals caught selling or flying kites with banned Chinese or nylon strings. The police are also encouraging public cooperation by offering rewards to informers whose tips lead to seizures. DCP Zone 1 Krishna Lalchandani said, "In Indore, yesterday, one person died, and two young men were injured due to a Chinese kite string. In light of this, a campaign is underway to source Chinese and nylon kite string. The Makar Sankranti festival is on January 14th, and many kites will be flown that day. Therefore, announcements have been made in the area that action will be taken against those selling or flying kites with Chinese or nylon strings. Informers will be rewarded. If caught, action will be taken to banish them from the district."

Precautionary Measures and Safety Advice

As a precautionary measure, the police have advised the public to protect themselves. Two-wheeler riders are strongly advised to wear a muffler or a scarf to protect their necks from potentially lethal strings.

Fatal Incident Details

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man died after a kite string slit his throat while he was riding his bike in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. According to the SHO of Tilak Nagar Police Station, Manish Lodha, the deceased has been identified as Raghuveer Dhakar, and the incident occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk.

"We received information that a bike rider has died after his throat was slit by a kite string. We immediately came to the hospital upon receiving this information. The name provided is Raghuveer Dhakar, 45 years old. The incident is reported to have occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk..." Lodha said. (ANI)