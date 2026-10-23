A Gujarat delegation formally invited Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, fostering inter-state collaboration for economic growth, innovation, and global investment opportunities.

Gujarat Delegation Extends Invitation to Rajasthan Leadership

A high-level delegation from Gujarat met with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari in Jaipur to extend invitations for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. According to a press release, Gujarat's Minister for Labour, Skill Development and Employment, and Rural Development, Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya, along with Shalini Agarwal, IAS, Managing Director, GUVNL, today met the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, in Jaipur and formally invited both dignitaries to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

Details of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 will be held from January 10 to 12, 2027, at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The press release noted that by bringing together global investors, industrialists, policymakers and leaders from diverse sectors on a single platform, the Summit will play a key role in creating new opportunities for investment, industrial growth, innovation and international collaboration. The visit is expected to further strengthen inter-state cooperation between Gujarat and Rajasthan and to encourage mutual participation in development and investment.

Outreach and Strategic Vision

Earlier in October, the Government of Gujarat launched an investment outreach campaign ahead of the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS 2027). According to an official release, through October and November 2026, high-level delegations will visit 22 countries, while roadshows will be held in eight cities across India. The summit, themed ‘Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future’, will be held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, from 10th to 12th January 2027. The nodal agency is the Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Government of Gujarat. This phase builds on the outreach that began in August 2026.

Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel led a high-level delegation to the United States and Canada, meeting technology leaders, investors and industry bodies in San Francisco, Washington, DC and Toronto. At the curtain-raiser event of VGGS 2027 held in New Delhi on August 30th, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, expressed that the Summit, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a symbol of global investors’ trust and a platform for knowledge sharing and Gujarat has proven its strength in all kinds of industries. From pioneering new-age technologies to leading future industries, Gujarat is building tomorrow today, and VGGS 2027 will power all seven streams of the Prime Minister’s Sapta-Dhara vision that it brings together science, technology and enterprise to strengthen livelihoods, food and energy security and create new opportunities for youth, he said. (ANI)