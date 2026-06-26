A 27-year-old woman, Jini Jhala, severely burned in a gas pipeline fire in Indore, was airlifted to Ahmedabad for advanced treatment. The action was taken following a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court after a petition was filed.

A 27-year-old woman who sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a gas pipeline during borewell drilling in Indore's Vijay Nagar area was airlifted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday for advanced treatment, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

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The woman, identified as Jini Jhala, was shifted from Bombay Hospital in Indore to the city airport by ambulance before being airlifted to Ahmedabad. The incident occurred on June 23 when a fire erupted in an Avantika Gas pipeline during borewell drilling in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore, leaving four people, including Jhala, injured. Following the incident, advocate Ritesh Inani moved a petition before the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking that Jhala be airlifted to Ahmedabad for specialised treatment and demanding strict action against those responsible. On June 25, the High Court directed the state government to airlift the victim to Ahmedabad for further treatment.

Family demands wider investigation

Speaking to ANI, Jhala's brother, Yash Jhala, said his sister, a social media influencer, had suffered serious burn injuries in the incident. "She was critically injured in the fire. Her car, laptop and other belongings were also destroyed. So far, police have taken action only against the borewell machine operator and the contractor. No action has been taken against others responsible. My sister was engaged and was soon to be married," he said.

Official confirms extent of injuries

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani said the woman had sustained extensive burn injuries. "An explosion occurred in a PNG pipeline in the Vijay Nagar area on June 23, in which Jini Jhala suffered severe burns. Following the High Court's directions, she has been airlifted to Ahmedabad for treatment. The left side of her body, from her face to her leg, has sustained burn injuries," Dr Hasani told ANI.