    IndiGo flight passenger opens emergency exit door’s cover during take-off, arrested: Report

    A crew member from an airline told a news agency that the emergency exit cover is such that it cannot open by mistake. "You have to pull it out and it needs effort. It is only out of mischief that someone can do that," the crew member said on the condition of anonymity.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    A passenger identified as Furoqon Hussain (40) on July 8 allegedly opened the cover of the emergency exit door during takeoff on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Hyderabad. This incident caused alarm among fellow passengers, the crew, and the pilot-in-command. After landing at the Delhi airport, the passenger was handed over to security personnel.

    The passenger was seated near the emergency exit door, and immediate action was taken to restore the cover of the emergency exit following the incident. The passenger was then relocated to another seat. Safety experts emphasize that the handle of the emergency exit door is equipped with a cover designed to prevent it from opening due to cabin pressure or accidental causes.

    "If the cover is removed, then the handle is bare open and it can open mid-air due to any reason and it is hazardous for the aircraft," SS Panesar, former Director of Flight Safety at erstwhile Indian Airlines said.

    A crew member from an airline told a news agency that the emergency exit cover is such that it cannot open by mistake. "You have to pull it out and it needs effort. It is only out of mischief that someone can do that," the crew member said on the condition of anonymity.

    "Passengers who are allocated seats closer to the emergency exit are told categorically that they should not fiddle with the cover or handle. If any passenger does it, it is clearly out of some mischief. It comes under the definition of unruly behaviour because it endangers the aircraft," the crew member said.

    According to the police, an FIR has been lodged against the passenger under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to endangering the personal safety of others, and Section 22 of the Aircraft Rules. Section 22 specifically prohibits the defiance of valid orders given by the pilot-in-command or the aircraft's crew.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
