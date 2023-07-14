Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Minor girl abducted at Thrissur Railway Station after youth attacked Childline officers with beer bottle

    A migrant worker kidnapped a 16-year-old girl who was in the custody of Childline officials on Friday morning from Thrissur Railway Station. 

    Minor girl abducted at Thrissur Railway Station after youth attacked Childline officers with beer bottle anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 9:51 PM IST

    Thrissur: A youth abducted a minor girl from the Thrissur Railway Station on Friday at 10 am. According to reports, the incident took place near the Railway Protection Force (RPF) office in Thrissur. The accused (20) abducted a 16-year-old girl, who was with child helpline officials.

    Dramatic events occurred when the accused used a beer bottle to strike an official before fleeing the scene with the girl. Along with the girl, the youth boarded the Kannur-Alappuzha Intercity train, however after passengers pulled the emergency chain, the train came to a stop. They escaped from the station despite the police and porters' best efforts to catch them.

    A little after midnight on Wednesday, both of them arrived at the Thrissur train station. Childline workers intervened after noticing the eerie circumstances surrounding the young man and the girl at the train station a few days ago. In order to take the girl before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) they took the girl away from the man. However, the man entered the child line office and hurled a shattered beer bottle at the personnel, threatening them. The official sustained minor injuries on the finger. 

    The Childline officers have submitted a report to the CWC.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 9:51 PM IST
