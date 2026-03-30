IndiGo strengthens its network in Gujarat, operating from six cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara. Jamnagar operations will resume from April 23. The airline now offers over 700 weekly departures to 30+ domestic destinations.

IndiGo Expands Gujarat Network

IndiGo airline said that it continues to strengthen its network in Gujarat with operations to and from six cities in the state now, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, which will resume operations starting from April 23.

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According to an official statement, IndiGo now offers direct flights from these cities in Gujarat to over 30 destinations across India, along with international connectivity to Dubai from Ahmedabad, besides convenient connections across its network. With over 700+ weekly departures from the state, IndiGo is enabling seamless mobility for both business and leisure travellers, supporting Gujarat's position as a major hub for manufacturing, trade, ports, and global diaspora movement.

Enhanced Connectivity to Mumbai

Recently, IndiGo added over 50+ weekly flights to and from Navi Mumbai International Airport in addition to existing connectivity to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, further solidifying network access from Gujarat, while enhancing connectivity between the state and the country's financial hub, Mumbai, said the release.

Boosting Gujarat's Economy and Tourism

As Gujarat continues to grow as a centre for finance, industry, culture, and tourism, IndiGo's expanding network is helping strengthen key growth corridors across the state. On one hand, it is enabling seamless access to GIFT City as it emerges as a hub for global finance and investment, while on the other hand, iconic destinations such as the Rann of Kutch are becoming more accessible to tourists from around the country and the world.

As per the statement, beyond its economic significance, Gujarat stands out as one of India's most vibrant states, offering visitors an unmatched experience of the country's rich culture, traditions, crafts, festivals, and architectural heritage.

By connecting these diverse economic, cultural, and tourism hubs to a wider network, IndiGo is contributing to regional development while offering customers greater choice, convenience, and flexibility in their travel plans. (ANI)