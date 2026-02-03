Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat predicts 2026 will be 'wonderful' for India's manufacturing. He cites the India-UAE FTA and resolved US trade issues as key drivers for boosting competitive exports and domestic manufacturing activities.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed optimism about the future of India's manufacturing sector following discussions on the India-US Trade Agreement. Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat said that "2026 is certainly going to be wonderful" for the nation, anticipating significant momentum and broader scope for domestic manufacturing.

"I believe that with January 2026, a series of good news for India will begin. The year 2026 is definitely going to be wonderful for India. On the one hand, there is the India-UAE FTA (Free Trade Agreement), widely regarded as the "mother of all deals" to date. There is an atmosphere of positivity regarding it across the country and the world," said Union Minister Gajendra Singh."

Boost from India-US Trade Talks

"Following yesterday's conversation between the Honourable Prime Minister and the Honourable President of the United States, the uncertainty surrounding trade with America has suddenly cleared. India has once again emerged with an upper edge in the world of competitive exports. Certainly, as a result, manufacturing activities in India will gain momentum, strength, and scope," Gajendra Singh added.

Handicrafts Sector Sees Enthusiasm

The Union Minister further stated, "A very important sector that falls under the textile vertical is handicrafts. Since I am based in Jodhpur, a major hub for handicraft exports, we export more than ₹5,000 crore annually. I have spoken with all the major exporters and association members. There is an atmosphere of wonderful enthusiasm and extreme happiness among them. After the clouds of uncertainty clear, light becomes visible. On behalf of the handicraft manufacturers of Jodhpur and the artisans working in small handicrafts, I thank the Honourable Prime Minister from the heart and congratulate him for this unprecedented decision.

Minister Criticises Opposition's 'Narrative of Lies'

Criticising the opposition, he said many attempts have been made to build a narrative on the basis of lies.

"Trying to build a narrative based on lies without any foundation on any subject. Looking back over recent years, there have been many such attempts. Sometimes it's about SIR; sometimes it's about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and there is no basis, no root, no foundation. Since the Citizenship Amendment Act was introduced, I want to remind you that it was only for those neighbouring countries that were once part of India. People of Indian-origin religions that originated from India, practitioners of those faiths living in neighbouring countries who faced atrocities under political protection due to religious beliefs, came to India", said the Minister. (ANI)