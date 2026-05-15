Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stated India's 'Vishwaguru' aspiration is to be a spiritual superpower, not just economic. He lauded Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for guiding this path and promoting India's spiritual wisdom globally.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said India's aspiration to become a "Vishwaguru" lies in emerging as a spiritual superpower, while praising Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for taking India's philosophy and spiritual wisdom to the global stage. CM Fadnavis was addressing a gathering at the Bengaluru International Centre as the Art of Living Foundation celebrated 45 years of its journey. Leaders, artists, sportspersons, and changemakers from across the world attended the event, where the Maharashtra Chief Minister also met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and sought his blessings.

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'Vishwaguru' as a Spiritual Superpower

"We all know that when we envision India as a Vishwaguru (world leader), it is not merely as an economic superpower or a military superpower. Those are only by-products. The Vishwaguru we envision is a spiritual superpower. And I have come here to say that the path toward becoming that spiritual superpower is guided by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar," he said.

Referring to India's spiritual legacy, Fadnavis said,"India has witnessed a glorious history. But no nation can become great merely on the strength of its history. To preserve our greatness, it is necessary to present our values, our ideas, and our spiritual wisdom to the world in a renewed form."

Global Outreach and Spiritual Purpose

Highlighting the global outreach of the Art of Living Foundation, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said the organisation had gone beyond India and touched lives across several countries by helping people discover both "the means to live life and the ultimate purpose of life." "If anyone is fulfilling that need, it is Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Gurudev has worked to validate our spiritual thought, our universal wisdom, and our rich traditions before the world, drawing global attention toward India's philosophy. I believe that because of this, Art of Living today is not limited to India alone. In many countries around the world, people believe that through the Art of Living they can find both the means to live life and the ultimate purpose of life," he added.

Speaking on spirituality and human suffering, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said every era had witnessed sorrow and challenges, but spiritual strength helped people face difficulties with balance and resilience. "We all know that in every age, whether Satya Yuga, Treta Yuga, or Kali Yuga, human beings have had to face suffering. No one is free from sorrow. But when a spiritual force, a spiritual strength, stands behind us, we can face suffering with the same mindset that Lord Krishna described in the Bhagavad Gita," he added.

Praise for Humanitarian Initiatives

CM Fadnavis also praised the organisation's contribution in Maharashtra, particularly in water conservation and natural farming initiatives over the past decade. "The work Art of Living has done in water conservation has transformed people's lives. Similarly, through its work in natural farming, Art of Living inspired farmers who had fallen into despair and empowered them to become the architects of their own lives," he said.

Similarly, through its work in natural farming, Art of Living inspired farmers who had fallen into despair and empowered them to become the architects of their own lives, bringing meaningful transformation into their lives.

The Chief Minister further lauded the organisation's relief efforts during disasters and crises, saying thousands of volunteers worked with discipline and dedication wherever needed.

Referring to urban stress and mental health challenges, CM Fadnavis said programmes such as Sudarshan Kriya had helped many people rediscover joy and peace in life. "At the same time, even in cities, where urban life often leads to stress and hopelessness, we have seen people's lives transformed through programs like Sudarshan Kriya, helping them rediscover joy in life. I believe that the service Gurudev has rendered to humanity is extraordinary. Whenever crises arise anywhere in the world, even in Latin American countries, Gurudev's people reach out there. His message reaches there. He himself goes there and interacts with people during times of distress."

CM Fadnavis added, "Many times, we have seen that what cannot be achieved through political dialogue becomes possible through spiritual dialogue."

A Modern-Day Spiritual Ambassador

Drawing a comparison with Swami Vivekananda presenting India's spiritual philosophy at the Parliament of Religions, CM Fadnavis said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had similarly brought together world leaders to speak about India's vision for global peace. "The way Gurudev has worked for global peace, bringing together leaders from so many countries. I believe that moment was historic. Just as Swami Vivekananda once presented our spiritual philosophy at the Parliament of Religions and the entire world acknowledged it, in the same way, Gurudev brought together world leaders and inspired them to speak about India's vision for global peace," he added.

"I believe this has been a great victory for India and for our philosophy," CM Fadnavis added.

Calling the occasion more than a celebration, CM Fadnavis urged people to take forward the teachings and humanitarian initiatives of the Art of Living Foundation for the welfare of humanity, environmental protection, and spiritual upliftment.

The event was attended by the Governor of Haryana, Professor Asim Kumar Ghosh, along with Mitra Ghosh, and all the members of the Art of Living family. (ANI)