Himachal Pradesh launched the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027, with Governor Kavinder Gupta urging citizens to participate via an online portal. Snow-bound and tribal regions of the state will be covered early, from September 11 to September 30.

North Indian hill state Himachal Pradesh on Monday launched the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027, with Governor Kavinder Gupta registering himself on the official portal and urging citizens to actively participate in the nationwide exercise that will help shape future development policies and welfare programmes.

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The launch assumes added significance as the state's snow-bound and tribal regions will be among the first areas in the country to be covered during the second phase of Census 2027. Population enumeration in these remote areas is scheduled from September 11 to September 30, several months ahead of the national schedule of February 9 to February 28, 2027.

Governor Urges Citizen Participation

Speaking to the media in Shimla on Monday after inaugurating the self-enumeration campaign at Lok Bhavan, Governor Gupta said the census serves as the foundation for a country's development planning and called upon residents to take advantage of the online self-enumeration facility available from June 1 to June 15. "The census is the foundation of development for any country. Governments formulate policies relating to health, education, welfare of the poor, infrastructure and several other sectors on the basis of census data. Accurate information provided by citizens helps in policy formulation and effective implementation of development schemes," Gupta said.

He appealed to citizens to participate in the process through the online portal or mobile application and ensure that all required details relating to their families are entered correctly. "I urge all people to participate in the self-enumeration process through the online portal or mobile app and accurately provide all necessary information related to their families," he said.

Census Phases and Timeline

Under Census 2027, the self-enumeration facility will remain available across Himachal Pradesh from June 1 to June 15. During this period, citizens can independently submit details regarding their households and family members through digital platforms. Following the completion of self-enumeration, the first phase of the census operation will be conducted from June 16 to July 15. This phase will include house listing and housing census activities, during which enumerators will visit households to collect information regarding residential structures, available amenities and family particulars.

A Medium for Development and Cooperation

The Governor described the census as more than a routine government exercise and emphasised its importance in ensuring public participation in the state's development process. "The census is not merely a government process; it is an important medium for citizen participation in development. I appeal to all residents to actively cooperate in this national exercise," Gupta said.

Officials said the early scheduling of census operations in Himachal Pradesh's snow-bound regions has been planned to ensure data collection is completed before harsh winter conditions affect accessibility in remote tribal and high-altitude areas.

The Census 2027 exercise is expected to provide critical demographic and socio-economic data that will guide future planning, resource allocation and implementation of welfare programmes at both the state and national levels. (ANI)