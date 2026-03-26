The Petroleum Ministry has assured that India's energy supply is secure and stable, with no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG. It urged citizens to avoid panic buying and rely on official sources, dismissing all rumours as unfounded.

No Fuel Shortage, Supply is Secure: Ministry

The Petroleum Ministry on Thursday clarified that India's energy supply is fully secure and stable. The Ministry further stated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country. All retail outlets are operating normally, with adequate supplies. Misinformation and panic-driven narratives are completely unfounded.

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The Ministry said that citizens are advised to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading rumours. Government remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted energy access for every citizen.

Government Prioritising PNG Supply

The Petroleum Ministry on Wednesday said that the Centre is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG), while noting that there is adequate petrol and diesel available and the fuel prices have not changed.

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted that the government is ensuring 100 per cent domestic PNG supply and has issued a notification, streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, and developing the natural gas infrastructure.

Official Addresses Panic Buying and Rumours

Addressing concerns over LPG and fuel shortage amid the West Asia conflict, she asked the public not to believe any rumours and avoid panic buying.

Sujata Sharma said, "Refineries operating at optimum capacity. We have the capacity to refine 26 crore tonne of crude oil annually. In the last two days, queues have been seen outside retail outlets and petrol pumps, and we observed panic buying. I want to assure the nation that we have adequate petrol and diesel. There is no scarcity in petrol pumps or the terminals supplying petrol to the pumps. Do not trust the rumours and avoid panic buying. Diesel and petrol prices have not been increased."

"Domestic PNG connection is the government's priority, and 100 per cent supply is being made available to consumers. 100 per cent CNG is also being made available to consumers," she added. (ANI)