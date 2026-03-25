The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, has approved India's enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for 2031-2035. This step strengthens India's climate action under the Paris Agreement, building on past achievements.

India Approves Ambitious Climate Targets for 2031-2035

In a significant step towards strengthening India's action, the Union Cabinet has approved India's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the period 2031 to 2035, enhancing the country's ambition under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Paris Agreement while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and climate justice.

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The five qualitative targets are intended to embed sustainability into everyday life and governance systems, promote climate-resilient development pathways, and enable a just and inclusive transition for all sections of the society. Briefing the media of the decisions of Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India's successive climate targets build upon India's earlier commitments, many of which have already been achieved ahead of schedule, reflecting country's consistent track record of delivering on climate action. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's NDC for 2031-35 is guided by the vision of Viksit Bharat, which is not just a goal for 2047, but a commitment to act today to build a prosperous, and climate resilient India for the future generations, a release said.

Building on a Track Record of Success

Embarking on its commitments towards positive climate actions, India has been periodically raising its ambition towards mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and after the update in 2022, has now announced its targets for 2031-35 marking a significant step towards the goal of achieving net-zero by 2070. India's original climate commitments i.e NDC submitted in 2015, laid a strong foundation, with targets by 2030 of 33-35% reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP and 40% share of non-fossil resources based electric power installed capacity, both of which were met, 11 years and 9 years ahead of the committed timelines, demonstrating a credible and action-oriented approach to climate governance.

Emissions Intensity and Non-Fossil Fuel Goals

"Our emissions intensity has since reduced by 36% during 2005 to 2020, and the target has now been enhanced to 47% to be achieved by 2035," the release said.

Towards the updated NDC's goal on enhancing share of non-fossil fuel energy resources in installed electric power capacity, the country has achieved 52.57 % non-fossil capacity (February 2026), successfully meeting the target five years ahead of the timeline and now the ambition has been further raised to 60% share of non-fossil fuel-based energy resources in installed electric power capacity to be achieved by 2035.

Enhanced Carbon Sink Goals

Further on the NDC goal of creating additional carbon sink through forest and tree cover, India has already created 2.29 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2021 Afforestation and ecosystem restoration efforts continue to contribute towards India's carbon sink targets while supporting rural livelihoods.

"Our afforestation efforts have been duly acknowledged by independent agencies such as Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) which has ranked India as third in terms of net gain in forest area and ninth in terms of area under forest. This progress is a testimony to the fact that India has maintained a balance between economy and ecology even as it maintains a high GDP growth rate. Now, we have further enhanced the ambition of creating carbon sink through forest and tree cover to 3.5-4.0 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2035 from 2005 level," the release said.

It said that India's climate action has been sustained and ambitious, and its track record clearly shows the achievement of targets ahead of time, which provides strong confidence in our ability to deliver on future commitments and demonstrates India's commitment to ambitious climate action.

Strategy for a Green Transition

Domestic Policies and Missions

India's climate strategy is implemented through a series of measures including those on large-scale renewable energy expansion, battery storage systems, and green energy corridors, cleaner manufacturing, ensuring reliable and sustainable infrastructure across the country. It also lays emphasis on strengthening institutional capacity, innovation ecosystems, and local-level adaptation measures, ensuring that climate considerations are integrated across key sectors of the economy through various schemes, including Green Hydrogen Mission, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana; Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan); push for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS); and nuclear energy.

International Partnerships

India is also pursuing a positive climate action agenda by forging partnerships at international levels through initiatives such as International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), Global Bio-fuel Alliance (GBA) and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (Lead-IT) etc.

Adaptation and Resilience Measures

India's climate approach extends beyond mitigation actions and focuses on scaling-up adaptation actions. Recognizing that climate change impacts are already being felt, India has placed strong emphasis on adaptation and disaster resilience across the key actors of its economy. Some of the key measures towards the achievement of goals on adaptation are protection of vulnerable coastlines through mangrove restoration, coastal regulation, and climate-resilient infrastructure; early warning systems for cyclones and storm surges; targeted programmes for glacier monitoring, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable livelihoods in Himalayan states; climate-resilient infrastructure to address risks from landslides and glacial lake outburst floods; and implementation of Heat Action Plans across the States; community-based disaster preparedness and resilience programmes.

From National Policy to Local Action

Under its Climate Action framework, India's NDC is operationalized through the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and its nine national missions, as well as the State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCC). The framework is implemented in convergence with various schemes and programs of the central and State Governments ensuring a coordinated, whole of government approach for climate-resilient and low-carbon development.

India's climate action is being implemented at local level through various schemes and programme such as Jal Jeevan Mission, National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Habitat, MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes), National Disaster Management Plan, Soil Health Card and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), etc.

The 'LiFE' Movement

India's climate efforts are centered around the principle of 'Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE),' which is transforming sustainable living into a mass movement and the initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Nam' to transform tree plantation into a people-driven climate action.

Harmonizing Development with Climate Action

In shaping India's NDC for 2031-2035, the Government has considered the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake (GST), principle of Common but differentiated responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), and equity with a view to harmonize national realities, developmental priorities, energy security and the need for greater ambition in climate action, in line with the purpose and long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.

The release said that India's successive climate commitments are the outcome of wide-ranging stakeholder consultations and studies by the ten working groups in NITI Aayog. India's successive climate commitments are likely to generate new opportunities for youth and women, making them key partners in green transition, the release said .

With strong policy direction, technological innovation, and people's participation, India continues to demonstrate that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

The Cabinet's approval of India's Nationally Determined Contribution for the period 2031 to 2035 marks a major milestone in India's journey towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient future, further strengthening its role as a global leader in climate action, the release said. (ANI)