India's Ayush sector has witnessed a remarkable 15-fold growth over the past decade, emerging as a significant player in the global wellness market. In a post on X on Thursday, the government highlighted that Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy are driving international demand for holistic and natural health solutions, positioning India at the forefront of the worldwide wellness movement.

"With a 15x surge in 10 years, India's Ayush market has become a major global player! Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy are fueling worldwide demand for holistic and natural health solutions, placing India at the forefront of the global wellness movement," the post read.

OPPI Celebrates 60th Annual Summit

Earlier on Thursday, the 60th Annual Summit of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), themed 'Power of Partnerships,' was organised in New Delhi, celebrating the collective strength of collaboration between industry and government, science and technology, and policy and practice in driving innovation, expanding access, and strengthening quality healthcare.

Union Minister JP Nadda Applauds Industry Contributions

In a special video message, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, JP Nadda, lauded OPPI for its 60 years of contribution to India's Pharma sector. He noted that this year's theme reflects the national governance ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Highlighting India's significant progress over the last decade, he underlined the country's role in supplying medicines to more than 200 countries, meeting a major share of the US and UK demand for generic drugs, and fulfilling 60 per cent of global vaccine requirements.

He further highlighted landmark initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, which provides health protection to over 600 million people, and the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which have substantially reduced the cost of essential medicines.

Nadda emphasised that India is rapidly emerging as a global research and digital innovation hub, with over 1,600 Global Capability Centres, including several in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, driving cutting-edge development. (ANI)