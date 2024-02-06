Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indians will no longer need visas to travel to Iran

    The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi on Tuesday announced that Indian citizens no longer have to get visas to travel Iran. The citizens holding Indian passports can enter Iran without a visa every six months for a period of 15 days, which is non-extendable.

    Indians will no longer need visas to travel to Iran gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made a significant announcement regarding visa regulations for citizens of India, effective from February 4th, 2024. The citizens holding Indian passports can enter Iran without a visa every six months for a period of 15 days, which is non-extendable.

    Under this new directive, Indian nationals holding ordinary passports will no longer require a visa to enter Iran for tourism purposes. However, there are specific conditions and limitations outlined by the Iranian authorities.

    Firstly, individuals holding ordinary Indian passports will be permitted to enter Iran without a visa once every six months. However, their stay is limited to a maximum of 15 days per visit, and this duration cannot be extended under any circumstances.

    Also Read | Explained: Implications of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for William, Harry and the Royal family

    It's essential to note that the visa abolition applies exclusively to tourists entering Iran. Therefore, individuals intending to stay for a more extended period, make multiple entries within a six-month period, or require different types of visas for purposes other than tourism must obtain the necessary documentation through the respective representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India.

    Moreover, the visa exemption specified in this approval is applicable solely to Indian nationals entering Iran via air borders. Travelers arriving through other means of entry, such as land borders, may be subject to different regulations and visa requirements.

    This decision by the Iranian government marks a significant step towards promoting tourism and facilitating travel between Iran and India. It is expected to enhance cultural exchanges, foster closer ties between the two nations, and encourage greater tourist influx from India to Iran.

    Also Read | First time in 90 years! India surpasses China and Japan to become Rail Europe's second-largest market

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India plans to lease underground caverns for oil storage; Abu Dhabi has secured rights in Padur

    India plans to lease underground caverns for oil storage; Abu Dhabi has secured rights in Padur

    Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament snt

    BREAKING: Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament

    BREAKING Lok Sabha passes Bill to curb malpractices and cheating in government recruitment exams snt

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha passes Bill to curb malpractices and cheating in government recruitment exams

    5 powerful policy films in 8 languages: BJP highlights PM Modi's guarantees fulfilled in last 10 years snt

    5 powerful policy films in 8 languages: BJP highlights PM Modi's guarantees fulfilled in last 10 years

    Indian Army inducts electric buses for troop movement with Delhi (WATCH)

    Indian Army inducts electric buses for troop movement (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Russia's crackdown continues as arrest order issued for exiled literary icon Boris Akunin avv

    Russia's crackdown continues as arrest order issued for exiled literary icon Boris Akunin

    India plans to lease underground caverns for oil storage; Abu Dhabi has secured rights in Padur

    India plans to lease underground caverns for oil storage; Abu Dhabi has secured rights in Padur

    Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament snt

    BREAKING: Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament

    cricket Rahul Dravid gives major update on Virat Kohli's participation in the remaining 3 Tests against England osf

    Rahul Dravid gives major update on Virat Kohli's participation in the remaining 3 Tests against England

    Wedding Season: Looking for lehenga's? Here's some exciting ideas for 2024 brides RBA

    Wedding Season: Looking for lehenga's? Here's some exciting ideas for 2024 brides

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon