An Indian woman said she felt "discriminated" against on an Emirates Business Class flight. She flagged three incidents that made her uncomfortable.

An Indian woman has said that she felt "discriminated" against while travelling Business Class with Emirates, as she flagged three incidents that made her uncomfortable during the flight.

In a post on X, Rachana Ramchand, who founded a UK-based startup, shared her experience after travelling Business Class with Emirates for the first time.

"I felt unworthy of sitting in Emirates business class today," she wrote

She described an interaction in the lounge where she was speaking to a male passenger when an attendant came over and asked him about lunch. Ramchand claimed the attendant did not ask her about her meal. She eventually called the staff member back herself and said she wanted lunch too.

"I was completely ignored," Ramchand said. The same thing happened when the attendant returned with the man's drink. The attendant asked him if he wanted a refill but did not extend the same offer to her.

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Then came an interaction that made her particularly uncomfortable. An attendant approached both of them and asked them to speak "softer." Ramchand explained that the man she was speaking to had hearing difficulties: "So, we were deliberately and unknowingly speaking louder."

For Ramchand, the three incidents added up to an experience that made her feel out of place. "I run my own business. I paid for my upgrade. But I felt unworthy of sitting in Emirates business class today," she wrote. "I miss the ease of economy."

Her post has gone viral with over one million views. Emirates has reacted to it.

Several users said they were surprised that a luxury experience could leave a passenger feeling uncomfortable. Others questioned whether the incidents amounted to "discrimination," suggesting they could have been misunderstandings.