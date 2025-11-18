For 2024-25, Indian student enrollment in the US grew 10% to 363,019, making India the top source country despite visa challenges. Conversely, China's numbers fell 4%, continuing a five-year decline, while overall international enrollment dropped 7%.

Even tougher visa checks, long interview queues, and growing uncertainty over work visas couldn't stop Indian students from heading to the United States this year. In fact, India held on to its No. 1 spot as the largest source of international students in the US for 2024–25, with 3,63,019 students, a 10% rise from last year.

The jump isn't as dramatic as 2023–24's 23% spike, but the message is clear: interest in US education remains strong.

China Slips Again, Global Numbers Fall

China, which once dominated American campuses, continued its steady decline for the fifth straight year, dipping another 4% to 2,65,919 students.

Globally, the picture wasn't bright either, overall international enrolment fell 7%, and early data from Fall 2025 shows a 17% drop in new arrivals, hinting at possible slowdown ahead.

Indian Students Spend Big — Nearly $14 Billion

Indian students spent a massive $14 billion on tuition, housing, travel, and other expenses, almost equal to China's $14.6 billion. This is a sharp rise from $11.8 billion last year, showing how much families continue to invest in US education.

The enrolment patterns also shifted:

Undergraduate numbers grew 11%

Graduate enrolments, usually India's stronghold, dipped 9.5%

OPT participation shot up 47%, showing students are keen on gaining US work experience after their degrees

Most Indian students chose public universities (63%) and flocked to campuses in Texas, New York, California, Massachusetts and Illinois.

Fewer New Students Worldwide, But OPT Still Rising

Globally, fewer international students entered the US this fall, new admissions dropped 7%. Undergraduate numbers rose slightly, but new graduate entrants fell 15%.

Thanks to previous years of strong interest, OPT numbers globally are still rising, up 14%.

Why the US Still Wins

International students make up 6% of all students in American higher education and contributed a stunning $55 billion to the US economy this year, supporting more than 3.5 lakh jobs.

This continued impact shows why the US remains the world's top study destination.

Some countries even hit record highs, including Nigeria, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal, Pakistan, Vietnam and of course, India.

Where US Colleges Are Looking Next

To maintain momentum, American colleges are now focusing their outreach on:

UG recruitment: Vietnam, India, Brazil, South Korea

PG recruitment: India, Vietnam, China, Bangladesh

Voices From India and the US

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised students for their achievements abroad, saying:

"Wherever Indian students go, they excel, not by chance, but by capability and character."