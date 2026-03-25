The Shipping Ministry stated no incident has involved Indian ships or seafarers in 24 hours. 20 vessels with 540 seafarers are safe in the Persian Gulf, and 50 have been repatriated. Port operations are normal, with Mundra Port offering relief.

The Shipping Ministry on Wednesday stated that no incident involving any Indian ship or seafarer has been reported in the past 24 hours, adding that 20 Indian-flagged vessels carrying around 540 Indian seafarers are currently in the Persian Gulf and remain safe, with private shipping companies maintaining constant communication with them.

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Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that around 200 telephone calls and 500 emails were received over the last 24 hours, and responses are being provided. He also noted that 50 Indian seafarers have been repatriated and brought back to India during this period. "In the past 24 hours, no incident has been reported involving any Indian ship or seafarer. Our 20 Indian-flagged vessels, with around 540 Indian seafarers on board, are currently in the Persian Gulf and are safe, with private shipping companies maintaining continuous communication with them. Over the last 24 hours, approximately 200 telephone calls and 500 emails have been received, and responses are being provided. Additionally, 50 Indian seafarers have been repatriated and brought back to India during this period," said Sinha.

Port operations remain normal

Sinha further informed that port operations across the country remain normal, with no congestion reported anywhere. Referring to earlier updates on initiatives at major ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Kandla Port, Vizag Port, and Chidambaranar Port, he highlighted new measures at non-major ports. In particular, Mundra Port has issued a circular extending free storage for Middle East-bound export containers to 15 days, reducing reefer plug-in charges by 80 per cent, and waiving lift-on, lift-off, as well as transportation charges. "Port operations remain normal, and no congestion has been reported anywhere. In this context, over the past few days, I had shared details of the initiatives taken at major ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Kandla Port, Vizag Port, and Chidambaranar Port. Today, I would like to highlight developments at non-major ports. Mundra Port has issued a circular stating that free storage for Middle East-bound export containers has been extended to 15 days, reefer plug-in charges have been reduced by 80 per cent, and lift-on, lift-off, as well as transportation charges have been waived," said Sinha.

He added that 15 days of free storage have also been provided for back-to-town containers. Sinha emphasised that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely monitoring shipping movements, port operations, the safety and welfare of seafarers, and ensuring the continuity of maritime trade. Sinha said, "Additionally, 15 days of free storage has also been provided for back-to-town containers. In this manner, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is continuously and closely monitoring shipping movements, port operations, the safety and welfare of seafarers, and the continuity of maritime trade." (ANI)