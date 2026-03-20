The Shipping Ministry reports all 611 Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf are safe amid the West Asia conflict. It also confirmed no port congestion and that New Mangalore Port has waived cargo-related charges for crude oil and LPG until March 31.

The Shipping Ministry on Friday informed that New Mangalore Port has waived cargo-related charges for crude oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from March 14 to 31, and there is no congestion reported at any port.

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Shipping Ministry on Sailor Safety and Port Operations

In an inter-ministerial briefing, Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, also said all 22 Indian ships and 611 sailors in the Persian Gulf are safe amid the West Asia conflict. "There has been no report of any maritime incident in the last 24 hours. All our 22 ships and 611 Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and we are continuously monitoring them... There is no congestion in any port...New Mangalore Port has issued a circular for waiver of all cargo-related charges for crude and LPG, which is valid from 14 March to 31 March," the Shipping Ministry official said.

"Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways continues to closely monitor the shipping movements, port operations, safety of Indian seafarers and continuity of maritime trade in view of the evolving situation in West Asia," Sinha said.

MEA Confirms Indian Casualties

This comes as the conflict in West Asia entered its 21st day, with trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz hampered. Six Indian nationals have lost their lives, and one remains missing in separate incidents across the Gulf region amidst the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, adding that Indian missions are coordinating with local authorities for assistance and repatriation.

Earlier today, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, said Indian missions in multiple countries are working closely with authorities to locate the missing person and facilitate the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to the country. "Six Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one is missing in various incidents. Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq and UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," Mahajan said.

He added that the travel situation from the Gulf region is gradually improving, with a significant number of passengers already returning to India. "Situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region. Since February 28, around 300,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," the MEA official said.

Conflict Background and Economic Threats

These remarks come as the escalating conflict in West Asia reaches its 21st day, following the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28, in which 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed. Following his death, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

As Iran reportedly exerts pressure on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the resulting disruptions to oil, gas, and maritime trade routes continue to pose a mounting threat to global economic stability. (ANI)