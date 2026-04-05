Indian Railways reports robust progress in FY 2025-26, setting records in freight and passenger services. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted new Vande Bharat Sleepers, improved safety, and infrastructure upgrades as key achievements.

Indian Railways has recorded a year of strong and well-rounded progress in FY 2025-26, achieving significant milestones across freight operations, passenger services, infrastructure development, safety systems, digital initiatives with advancing self-reliance in technology and manufacturing. These accomplishments underscore its critical role in supporting economic activity, enhancing connectivity, and ensuring efficient mobility across the country.

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Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, took to X to underscore the transformative progress of Indian Railways in FY 2025-26. He highlighted record freight and passenger performance, the introduction and expansion of Vande Bharat services, including the new Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, historic improvements in safety through reduced accidents and enhanced systems, and strengthened station and terminal infrastructure, all of which have enriched connectivity and improved the passenger experience nationwide.

Key Operational and Manufacturing Highlights

Rail operations remained robust throughout the year, with approximately 25,000 trains running daily, ensuring widespread connectivity. Additional special train services were introduced during peak demand periods, improving travel convenience and accessibility for passengers.

Record Freight Loading

Freight transportation reached a historic high, with 1,670 million tonnes of loading achieved during the year. This growth reflects Indian Railways' capacity to efficiently handle key commodities such as coal, cement, fertilisers and food grains, thereby sustaining vital supply chains across sectors.

Strengthening 'Make in India'

On the manufacturing front, Indian Railways strengthened its 'Make in India' efforts by producing 1,674 locomotives. Modernisation of passenger rolling stock also continued, with 6,677 LHB coaches manufactured, contributing to safer and more comfortable travel.

Modernisation, Safety, and Digital Transformation

Enhanced Passenger Services

Passenger services saw notable advancement with the rollout of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, adding to the existing fleet of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. These services represent a significant step forward in offering faster, modern and passenger-friendly travel options, particularly for long-distance journeys.

Safety Systems Expansion

Safety initiatives gathered momentum with the expansion of the indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection System, now commissioned over 3,100 route kilometres, while implementation is underway on an additional 24,400 kilometres. This technology-driven system is aimed at preventing collisions and enhancing operational safety.

Digital Initiatives for Passengers

Digital transformation remained a key focus area. The launch of the RailOne App in July 2025 provided passengers with a unified platform for ticket booking, train enquiries and grievance redressal. In parallel, sustained efforts to ensure transparency in ticketing led to the removal of over 3.04 crore suspicious user accounts, promoting fair access to railway services.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Boost

Infrastructure development continued at pace with the commissioning of 35 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, facilitating improved logistics efficiency and multimodal integration. Additionally, 119 stations were redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, offering upgraded amenities and improved passenger experience.

Strategic Regional Connectivity

Connectivity enhancements in strategically important regions were also achieved. The Bairabi-Sairang rail line has extended rail connectivity to Aizawl, strengthening the network in the Northeast. At the same time, major bridge infrastructure projects have reinforced all-weather rail connectivity to Jammu & Kashmir.

These achievements reflect Indian Railways' sustained focus on capacity expansion, modernisation, safety enhancement and inclusive development. Moving forward, the organisation remains committed to building a more efficient, technology-driven and passenger-centric rail network aligned with the vision of a developed India.