The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission will monitor adverse events of GLP-1 weight loss drugs. Meanwhile, the DCGI has cracked down on their unauthorized sale and misleading ads, inspecting 49 businesses and issuing notices for violations.

IPC to Monitor Safety of Weight Loss Drugs

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission ( IPC), which acts as the National Coordination Centre for the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) and provides evidence-based research to CDSCO, will be monitoring the safety of weight loss drugs. The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission will be compiling a report of adverse events which are associated with the GLP-1 drugs. According to the Official sources, the IPC has started the regular monitoring of adverse events of weight-loss drugs through the PvPI system: "IPC is regularly monitoring the adverse events of such drugs through the passive surveillance system under PvPI."

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The official further said that they will be interacting regularly with the manufacturers to monitor the safety of such drugs, "We are also going to organise regular interaction with the manufacturers to monitor the safety of such drugs actively."

Regulatory Crackdown on Unauthorised Sales and Promotion

After several reports filed by the ANI regarding misleading advertisements and misuse of weight loss drugs, the Drug Controller General of India has intensified its regulatory surveillance against the unauthorised sale and promotion of the drugs. To ensure that people do not take GLP-1 drugs without a medical prescription and to curb malpractices, the Drug Controller General of India, in collaboration with State Drug Controllers, took the following actions.

"On 10th March 2026, a comprehensive advisory was issued to all drug manufacturers to stop misleading advertisements and any promotion that could encourage people to use GLP-1 drugs without a prescription." Stated Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a release

"In recent weeks, 49 businesses were audited and inspected across the country, including online pharmacy warehouses, drug wholesalers, retailers, and weight loss clinics. These inspections spanned multiple regions across India and focused on identifying violations related to unauthorised sale, improper prescription practices, and misleading marketing. Notices have been issued to those found breaking the rules." Its said

It said further, "Stricter inspections and surveillance will continue in the coming weeks. Businesses that break the rules will face license cancellation, fines, and legal action." (ANI)