The Indian Navy is spearheading self-reliance as a core mission, moving ahead with the 'Make in India' initiative. A Quality Assurance conclave was held to bring stakeholders together and leverage technology for smarter, faster QA processes.

The country is on the cusp of transformation, and so is the Indian Navy with self-reliance not just a mantra but a mission, Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, Chief of Materiel, said on Friday on the sidelines of North Zone Quality Assurance (QA) Industry Conclave in the national capital. He said Navy is ahead 'Make in India' initiative. "The country is on the cusp of transformation and so is the Indian Navy. Self-reliance is not just a mantra. It is our mission. The Navy is ahead in indigenisation or 'Make in India' initiative...This conclave is a step in the right direction to bring all stakeholders together in one forum and achieve synergy, enabling us to identify issues that will improve ease of doing business, ease of clearance, transparency, and reduce obstacles in quality assurance clearance," Vice Admiral Sivakumar told ANI.

Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition of Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, said that quality Assurance is a big pillar for our combat abilities and efficiency. "We will discuss the issues here that we want to solve... All of us know that we will be 'Aatmnirbhar' in the next few years," he said.

Transforming Quality Assurance: The QA-Industry Conclave

The Quality Assurance (QA)-Industry Conclave themed 'Traceability, Speed and Trust - Leveraging Technology for Smarter Quality Assurance' took place in New Delhi. It brought together senior leadership from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Navy, QA organisations, defence shipyards, public sector undertakings and leading private industry partners on a single platform to deliberate upon the future roadmap for a technology-driven quality assurance ecosystem.

Leveraging Digital Technologies for Modernisation

The conclave underscored the transformative role of digital technologies in redefining quality assurance processes across the defence manufacturing value chain. Deliberations focused on enabling end-to-end traceability, reducing procedural timelines, enhancing transparency in inspection and certification, and creating a responsive framework that promotes trust between Quality Assurance agencies and industry.

The discussions reflected a clear consensus that the integration of digital tools, data-centric methodologies and collaborative policy frameworks is essential for achieving speed, accuracy, and reliability in complex shipbuilding and defence production programmes, a Ministry of Defence release said.

Major Outcomes and Milestones

Indigenous Capability Catalogue Released

A major outcome of the event was the release of the Indian Naval & Marine Industry - A Capability Catalogue, a comprehensive compendium aimed at providing structured visibility to indigenous industrial capabilities and facilitating stronger engagement between the Services & the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

Standardisation and Interoperability Guidelines

The promulgation of the Joint Service Guidelines on the Common Information Model for integrated data management of combat systems and sensors marked a significant milestone towards standardisation, interoperability & seamless digital exchange of technical and quality data across stakeholders, the release said.

Shift Towards Trust-Based QA

The conferment of Green Channel Status and grant of Self-Certification to eligible industry partners in recognition of their proven quality performance reflected a progressive shift towards a trust-based, performance-orientated quality assurance regime that rewards consistency, reliability, and process maturity.

In-Depth Technical Discussions

The technical sessions witnessed in-depth and forward-looking discussions on digital QA for shipbuilding, policy compliance in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape, and quality assurance challenges in naval ship construction and replenishment orders for spares.

The participants shared practical experiences, best practices and emerging requirements, leading to a rich exchange of ideas and identification of actionable pathways for process optimisation. The deliberations brought out the need for real-time data visibility, integrated inspection planning, harmonised documentation, risk-based certification models and enhanced industry participation in quality planning from the design stage onwards, the release said.

Leadership Vision for a Future-Ready Navy

The addresses by Vice Admiral B Sivakumar and other senior dignitaries highlighted the evolving nature of defence manufacturing in India and the need for quality assurance systems to keep pace with technological advancements, modular construction practices, integrated combat systems and network-centric operations, the release said.

The speakers, as per the statement, emphasised that quality assurance is no longer a terminal activity, but a continuous, technology-enabled process embedded across design, production, testing and lifecycle support. The importance of aligning QA procedures with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and fostering a trust-based compliance environment for capable industry partners were also brought out prominently. (ANI)