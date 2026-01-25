The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) concluded a three-day port call in Belawan, Indonesia, to boost maritime engagement and advance the MAHASAGAR vision. The visit included professional, cultural, and training exchanges with the Indonesian Navy.

Boosting maritime engagement with Indonesia, a member nation of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), and advancing the vision of MAHASAGAR, the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) departed Belawan on January 23. During the three-day port call, the crew and trainees of INS Tir, Shardul, Sujata and ICGS Sarathi of 1TS engaged with the Indonesian Navy across multiple fronts.

Collaborative Engagements

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, the engagements included professional interactions, cultural exchanges, training visits and friendly sports meets, fostering mutual understanding and strengthening the bridges of friendship between the nations.

High-Level Interactions and Reception

Capt Tijo K Joseph, Senior Officer, 1TS, accompanied by Commanding Officers of 1TS ships, interacted with Laksamana Muda (RAdm) Deny Septiana, Commander, Naval Area Command I (Komando Kodaeral I), exchanging views on shared maritime interests between the Indian Navy and Indonesian Navy. An onboard reception co-hosted by the Senior Officer, 1TS, and the Consulate General of India, Medan, was attended by senior dignitaries of Kodaeral I, with Kolonel Wirawan Aby P, Chief of Operations, as the Chief Guest. The reception provided an opportunity for meaningful interactions, further strengthening professional ties and fostering goodwill between the two Navies, the release said.

Professional Training and Community Outreach

Professional engagements included exposure of Indian Naval trainees to various facilities at Komando Daerah Angkatan Laut I (Naval Regional Command I), providing them insight into the roles and functions of the Command in the region. Besides this, Friendly sports and games and joint yoga sessions were organised with personnel of the Indonesian Navy, fostering camaraderie and mutual goodwill.

The ships were open to school children and received an overwhelming response. A guided tour of the ships sparked visible excitement and curiosity among the students, making the visit an inspiring and memorable experience.

Advancing Strategic Cooperation

As per the release, 1TS deployment to Indonesia reflects the longstanding maritime ties between the two nations and advances India's Act East Policy by extending maritime presence and cooperation into the wider Indian Ocean and Southeast Asian region. The extant visit underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to strengthening friendships, enriching training experiences and promoting a stable, secure and collaborative maritime environment. (ANI)