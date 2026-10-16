The Indian Navy will commission Samarthak, the first of two Multi-Purpose Vessels, at Karwar on October 16. Built by Larsen & Toubro under 'Make in India', its induction strengthens India's maritime capabilities and self-reliance in defence.

The Indian Navy is set to commission Samarthak at Naval Base, Karwar on Friday, October 16th. Built by M/s Larsen and Toubro Ltd under the Government of India's Make in India initiative, Samarthak is the first of two Multi-Purpose Vessels being inducted into the Indian Navy. Samarthak, which will be commissioned in the presence of the Vice President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Strengthening India’s Maritime Might! Samarthak, Multi Purpose Vessel being inducted into #IndianNavy, is set to be commissioned in the presence of the Hon’ble Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishanan. 16 October 2026 Karwar 11:10 AM IST," 🌊⚓ Strengthening India’s Maritime Might! Samarthak, Multi Purpose Vessel being inducted into 🇮🇳 #IndianNavy, is set to be commissioned in the presence of the Hon’ble Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishanan. 🗓️ 16 October 2026 📍 Karwar 🕒 11:10 AM IST 🔗 Watch the commissioning ceremony live on YouTube: https://t.co/QfytAgIyYl Facebook: https://t.co/SXcUwZR3bj #Samarthak #MPV #Karwar @IndianNavy @IN_WNC @IN_HQENC @IN_HQSNC — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) October 15, 2026

Significance and Capabilities

According to the Ministry of Defence, the commissioning will mark another significant milestone in India's drive towards defence self-reliance, and she will form an important component of the Navy’s future and ideal “utility” ship for strategically important operations.

Designed primarily for maritime surveillance and patrol, Samarthak is also capable of undertaking Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), Target Deployment & Trials Platform, Unmanned/ autonomous System Mothership, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), conversion to a limited hospital ship and fighting for salvage operations. Her integrated combat suite combines indigenous sensors, weapons and electronic systems specifically optimized for operations in the challenging maritime environment.

The crest of Samarthak features the formidable Indian elephant emerging from the waves, symbolising strength, intelligence and agility. The ship's motto is "Victory is Our Sole Aim." (ANI)