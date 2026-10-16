Congress's Pawan Khera responded to Rajnath Singh's 'regime change' allegations, asserting that the opposition's goal is to defeat the government through democratic elections, citing the 1977 change as an example of such a process.

'We Will Change the Regime Through Elections': Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday said the Opposition's objective was to change the government through elections, responding to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's allegations that the Congress and its allies were seeking regime change in India. He questioned the allegations, citing the 1977 change of government and asserting that regime change in a democracy like India takes place through elections.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC Office in the national capital, Khera said, "We are running a campaign 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd'. The entire country is saying this openly. We ourselves are reiterating our intent that we have to defeat this Govt and change this system.” “So, why did Rajnath Singh come forward? We ourselves are saying that we would change the regime...The intent of the Opposition is always to change the regime through elections...They are not habitual of democracy anymore,” he further said.

"What happened in 1977? Did the regime not change then? Whenever the Opposition takes to the streets and a movement takes place, there is talk of regime change. How does regime change happen in a democracy like India, through elections," Khera said.

Rajnath Singh Alleges Opposition Fuelling Unrest

His remarks come after the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Congress and its allies were using youth-led protests against the Election Commission to fuel political unrest, alleging that they were seeking regime change in India along the lines of Bangladesh. He added that the opposition was attempting to destabilise the country by turning youth into “pawns in the politics of disorder”.

“The developments that have taken place in Delhi over the past few days raise several serious questions. It appears that the Congress and its political allies, both directly and through their affiliated organisations, are attempting to channel the energy of young people not into constructive activities and nation-building, but into instruments of political confrontation and the spread of chaos,” Singh said in the press conference in Lucknow.

The Union Government has taken the fight to the Congress after the party and its allies staged protests over the Electoral process and the Election Commission. (ANI)