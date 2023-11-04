Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crashes in Kochi; one killed

    The Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crashed in Kochi and killed one Indian Navy personnel.

    Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crashes in Kochi; updates anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    Kochi: The Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crashed on Saturday (Nov 4) at the runway of INS Garuda, the naval air station in Kochi. According to reports, the Navy chopper crashed soon after the lift-off during the training flight. The latest reports now reveal that one navy official has been killed in the crash. The deceased has been identified as Yoginder. The other official is undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital after suffering injuries. 

    The chopper's rotor blades struck the naval official on the runway, causing his death, according to reports. 

    According to a statement from the officials, " A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident."

    The Southern Naval Command headquarters and INS Venduruthy are located next to the INS Garuda. INS Garuda serves as both an operating base and a significant naval aviation training facility.

    Further details are awaited...

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
