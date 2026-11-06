Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other political leaders extended warm wishes to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, praying for health, happiness, and prosperity across the nation.

Political Leaders Extend Greetings on Dhanteras

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday extended warm wishes, praying for the health, prosperity, and overall well-being of all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the grace of Mother Lakshmi bring you all good health, happiness, prosperity, and well-being." धनतेरस के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। माँ लक्ष्मी की कृपा से आप सभी के जीवन में उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, सुख, समृद्धि एवं खुशहाली का वास हो, ऐसी हमारी कामना है। #Dhanteras https://t.co/Pq9KHBiHI1 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 6, 2026

Additionally, the official handle of the Indian National Congress also noted on X, "On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, warm greetings to all fellow citizens from the Congress family." धनतेरस के पावन पर्व पर कांग्रेस परिवार की ओर से सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। https://t.co/RPHfd7qdao — Congress (@INCIndia) November 6, 2026

BJP Leaders and Ministers Offer Blessings

Meanwhile, key Union Ministers and senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also expressed their wishes, praying for the well-being of the citizens. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari wished for good health and prosperity for everyone. "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the sacred festival of Dhanteras, bringing wealth, prosperity, health, and happiness. May Lord Dhanvantari bestow excellent health upon everyone," he stated on X. धन-धान्य, आरोग्य, समृद्धि एवं खुशियों के पावन पर्व धनतेरस की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।🌟💫💐 भगवान धन्वंतरि सभी को उत्तम स्वास्थ्य प्रदान करें।🙏🏻 #धनतेरस #Dhanteras https://t.co/SogonhHI6z — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 5, 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised peace and well-being in Indian homes. In a post on X, he said, Heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras! May the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari bring happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity into every home." Heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras! May the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari bring happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity into every home. धनत्रयोदशीच्या सर्वांना मंगलमय शुभेच्छा! सर्वांना सुख-समृद्धी आणि निरामय जीवन लाभो, हीच भगवान धन्वंतरी चरणी प्रार्थना! #धनत्रयोदशी #धनतेरस #Dhanatrayodashi #HappyDiwali #Diwali2026 #Maharashtra — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 6, 2026

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also extended warm greetings to the people of the country, praying for boundless joy and prosperity. "Heartfelt congratulations to all countrymen on the auspicious and blessed Dhanteras. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, health, and boundless joy into your life," he said on X. समस्त देशवासियों को शुभ एवं मंगलमय धनतेरस की बधाई। यह पावन पर्व आपके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, स्वास्थ्य और अपार खुशियाँ लेकर आए। #Dhanteras https://t.co/dfUfgABkQ3 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 6, 2026

Wishes from the Prime Minister and Home Minister

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dhanteras, wishing them happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being. In a post on X, PM Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the countrymen and invoked the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu deity associated with health and medicine. "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari illuminate everyone’s life with happiness, peace, and excellent health. It is my sincere wish that an eternal flame of joy and enthusiasm continues to burn in every household," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion, wishing prosperity and well-being to everyone. "Warm wishes to everyone on the sacred festival of Dhanteras—a celebration of prosperity and well-being. May Lord Dhanvantari bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and good health," Shah said in his message.

Understanding the Festival of Dhanteras

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali. The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)