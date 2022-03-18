Indian maid in Kuwait kept adding filth to employer's food for a year

An Indian housemaid was arrested in Kuwait city for mixing filth in the food she prepared for her employers.

A housemaid was arrested in Kuwait city for mixing filth in the food she prepared for her employers. The Indian woman has been found to be adding filth to their food for the past year.

The family started noticing that the food being served to them by the maid was tasting weird. Following this, the family installed a CCTV camera in the kitchen without the maid's knowledge and then monitored her activity.

To their utter disbelief, it was found that the maid had been taking out liquid waste from a special container and adding it to their food and drinks.

The matter was reported to the authorities who took the maid into custody.

The maid, whose name is yet to be revealed, confessed that she had been adding filth to the family's food for over a year to take revenge against them for giving her a room that had a separate restroom located on the roof of the house.

Major General Abdeen al-Abdeen, director-general of the Capital Governorate's Directorate of Security, has ordered the deportation of the maid to India for violating the trust of the family that had hired her.

Even though the authorities could have charged the maid with the attempt to commit murder or cause serious harm to the family based on the CCTV footage available in their possession, they decided to instead deport her immediately.

